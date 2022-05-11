"They need two big signings" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Liverpool to sign 18-year-old and a 'top striker' this summer

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Liverpool to sign Jude Bellingham as well as a top striker this summer.

The Reds' hopes for the Premier League title suffered a major blow on Saturday having failed to defeat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Their 1-1 draw against the Lilywhites has put rivals Manchester City very much in the driving seat to retain their title.

The Merseysiders did win their midweek game 2-1 against Aston Villa but it looks unlikely that the Cityzens will let it slip.

Former Aston Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Jurgen Klopp's side need to recruit a top midfielder like Jude Bellingham this summer.

He has also insisted that Liverpool should be looking to sign a natural number nine as well, having failed to convert their chances against Spurs.

The 35-year-old told Football Insider:

“I think they need a top midfielder like Bellingham and they need a top striker. Apart from that they are good to go. They need two big signings, two top signings."

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk (🟢) NEW:



A midfielder signing is likely this summer for Liverpool, with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni among those admired. [Neil Jones] (🟢) NEW: A midfielder signing is likely this summer for Liverpool, with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni among those admired. [Neil Jones]

“The striker position, the way they play it can work without one. But against Spurs, they missed a striker."

"Trent Alexander-Arnold was putting in a lot of crosses that were defended easily. They needed a striker in there so the ball can be played up to him and he holds it up."

Agbonlahor has claimed that Klopp's side should learn from their title rivals Manchester City to get a natural finisher.

The Cityzens made the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland official on Tuesday. Agbonlahor added:

“You can get away with it for a certain amount of time. Look at Man City, they’ve noticed they can do well without a striker but they need one in there now."

“Liverpool definitely need to bring in two players in this summer if they want to compete.”

Liverpool have a big transfer window ahead of themselves

This could be a decisive transfer window for Liverpool due to a number of factors.

The Reds have star players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita entering the final year of their deals next season.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Mane has just one year left to run on his Liverpool contract this summer and there have been rumours of a move to either Bayern Munich or Barcelona if he's unable to secure fresh terms at Anfield. #LFC Mane has just one year left to run on his Liverpool contract this summer and there have been rumours of a move to either Bayern Munich or Barcelona if he's unable to secure fresh terms at Anfield. #LFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

We have to wait and see how the Reds react to the situation, but as of now, their futures seem to be up in the air.

In terms of incomings, the Merseyside giants have been linked with some big names as well.

However, their biggest concern ahead of the summer will be to sort out the futures of their star quartet.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit