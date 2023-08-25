"They need to wake up as soon as possible" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Chelsea vs Luton

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Chelsea to win their Premier League clash against Luton Town on Friday (August 25) night. The two sides clash for the first time in the top flight and are looking for their first win of the season.

Berbatov said that it's a must-win game for Chelsea, as they have spent big. He added that it's an easy win on paper for the Blues, but they will need to be careful of another slip-up.

In his Metro column, Berbatov wrote that Mauricio Pochettino's side need to wake up to return to winning ways:

"It's a must-win game for Chelsea, and, on paper, it's an easy win, but they have to do it after a disappointment in the last game.

"They need to wake up as soon as possible after spending so much money, almost one billion, that's crazy. They need to wake up, starting with Luton it is a game they can win easily if they are smart enough."

The two sides last met in the FA Cup in 2022. The Blues won 3-2 with Romelu Lukaku scoring a 78th-minute winner.

Mauricio Pochettino expects a tough game for Chelsea

New boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that Chelsea will find it tough against Luton, as they're a strong team. He added that the newly promoted side are good in transitions and strong in set pieces.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Luton clash, Pochettino warned that his side cannot take Luton lightly:

"It is going to be a tough game. We were watching them and analysing them, and, I think, they are a strong team.

"It is so clear in the way that they play 352. They run really fast in transition and are strong in set pieces. It is a team we need to respect, and we need to be humble and ready to match them in how they are going to be. We play the way we can play."

The Blues have had a tough start to the season after losing their first away game of the season (3-1 at West Ham United) last weekend. They drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their season opener two weeks ago.