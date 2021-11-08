"They didn't need a winger of a striker" - Trevor Sinclair says Manchester United should've signed a holding midfielder in the summer

Former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair believes Manchester United did not need a winger or a striker. They should have instead prioritised the signing of a defensive midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal start to their 2021-22 campaign despite signing Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. They have lost four of their opening eleven games in the Premier League, and are currently languishing in sixth place in the league table. Their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool two weeks ago and 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday indicated a wide gulf in class between United and their arch-rivals.

Sinclair believes Manchester United have struggled this season due to the absence of a top-quality holding midfielder. The former West Ham star has claimed that a player like Declan Rice would have been the ideal signing for The Red Devils.

"I go back to the summer; I didn't think Manchester United needed a winger or a striker. They needed a holding midfielder! If Declan Rice was with McTominay or Fred, the difference would be vast!,' Sinclair told TalkSPORT.

Manchester United's defensive midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred have come in for heavy criticism this season after their dismal performances in midfield.

French midfielder Paul Pogba has often been left out of United's starting line-up by Solskjaer this week after suffering a massive dip in form. The Norwegian has also been reluctant to provide opportunities to Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future with the club after their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend. Reports have suggested the club are likely to persist with the 49-year-old, and offer him the chance to turn things around after the international break.

Manchester United could look to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie in January

Manchester United have been linked with a move for AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The Ivorian has just eight months remaining on his current deal with the Serie A giants. He is yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

Kessie's physical attributes, tenacity, ability to win back possession and eye for goal make him the ideal option for United. The 24-year-old has, however, been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

