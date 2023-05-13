“They needed the GOAT”, “Folded to Messi” – Fans cannot control excitement as Lionel Messi returns to line-up after PSG suspension

Lionel Messi has resumed his place in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) line-up against Ajaccio on Saturday, May 13, sending the fanbase into a frenzy of excitement. The difficulties surrounding the Argentine have now been put to rest as the Parisian club has lifted the suspension imposed on him for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the month, the Argentine star was hit with a two-week suspension by the club management after he jetted off to Saudi Arabia without approval. His unapproved journey happened just a day after PSG's disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in a Ligue 1 match on April 30.

But earlier this week, Lionel Messi made his return to the Camp des Loges training ground, confirmed by PSG's Twitter account that shared images of him back in training on May 9.

The sudden revocation of Lionel Messi's suspension was due to an apology from the superstar playmaker, who also shared a video of the apology on social media.

The fans' excitement over Lionel Messi's return is palpable, with many taking to Twitter to express their joy at seeing the Argentine maestro back in the starting lineup.

Lionel Messi and PSG prepare to secure three points against Ajaccio

Paris Saint-Germain may not be able to clinch the Ligue 1 championship this weekend. However, they have the chance to seal the fate of AC Ajaccio, the relegation-threatened side currently occupying the 18th spot.

Despite the off-field spectacles that have been causing ripples in the dressing room, Christophe Galtier's team managed an assertive 3-1 victory at Troyes last weekend. In a parallel thread, AC Ajaccio managed to hold their ground against the Coupe de France victors, Toulouse, securing a commendable 0-0 stalemate.

Stripped of Lionel Messi's brilliance, a determined PSG side made their way to the Stade de l'Aube, keen to redress the 3-1 home debacle against Lorient from the previous week. However, the absence of the Argentine maestro was barely felt. Prolific performances by Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz drove the champions to a comfortable victory.

Worryingly, the once impregnable walls of the Parc des Princes have shown signs of crumbling recently, as they have shockingly tasted defeat in three of their last four home matches. In another unsettling trend, the reigning champions haven't managed to keep a clean sheet in nine consecutive home games.

Nevertheless, the upcoming match against a goal-shy Ajaccio may offer the perfect stage for the Parisians to reestablish some defensive authority.

