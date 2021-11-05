"They needed that type of player" - Tony Cascarino admits he was surprised Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur did not try to sign former Chelsea star

Tony Cascarino was surprised by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur not trying to sign Kurt Zouma this summer. Zouma left Chelsea for West Ham United this summer.

Zouma was signed by Chelsea from Saint-Etienne back in 2014 under Jose Mourinho. The Frenchman endured several loan spells before becoming a first-team regular at Chelsea under Frank Lampard.

However, he found himself on the sidelines once again under new boss Thomas Tuchel and was sold to West Ham United for £30m this summer.

While speaking on talkSPORT, former Chelsea striker Cascarino said:

"You see [Kurt] Zouma at centre-half, who has done well at West Ham. I was surprised that no one else went in for him. I thought both Arsenal and Tottenham needed that type of centre-half. Yet West Ham have been able to get that deal over the line and he’s doing well."

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both interested in signing Kurt Zouma

Tottenham and Arsenal were both looking for new centre-backs over the summer. While Spurs ended up signing Cristian Romero from Atalanta for £42m, Arsenal signed Ben White from Brighton for £50m.

Both defenders have had steady starts to their new clubs. Romero had a bad outing last night against Vitesse, getting sent off in an Europa Conference League clash. But he has been consistent otherwise.

White, meanwhile, has helped steady the ship at Arsenal. He has formed a solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Gunners' defense under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta.

Zouma has shined for West Ham United

The Frenchman has joined perhaps one of the most physically gifted teams in the Premier League. David Moyes' West Ham side depend on their power, pace and explosive effectiveness to defend and attack in matches.

Adding Zouma to that mix has been a smart choice. The Frenchman is an exquisite tackler of the ball and is not shy of playing a physical game. He is fast and boasts a strong heading game as well.

Under David Moyes, Zouma is receiving regular game time and it has made him a better defender than before.

Chelsea would not have sold Zouma to Arsenal or Tottenham at the same price

While West Ham are also Chelsea's local rivals, the Blues would have probably held out for a higher fee had they sold Zouma to Arsenal or Tottenham. Chelsea share more than a rivalry with Arsenal and Spurs, who are also top-four contenders.

The Blues would have probably charged more to strengthen their direct rivals in the race for European spots.

