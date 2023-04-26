"They shouldn't be nervous" - Gary Neville sends message to Arsenal ahead of potential title-decider against Manchester City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised Arsenal to embrace their underdog status and play confidently in the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Arsenal will travel to the Etihad Stadium for their potential title-deciding clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night (26 April). The Gunners currently have a five-point lead over second-placed City at the top of the Premier League table. However, Mikel Arteta’s side have played two more games than Pep Guardiola’s boys.

The north London club are coming into Wednesday’s game on the back of three consecutive draws in the Premier League, while the Cityzens are on a six-game winning run. At home, Manchester City are seen as the overwhelming favorites to get a positive result against the Premier League leaders. Neville believes Arsenal should use that opportunity to play without fear in the reigning champions' backyard.

When a fan suggested that the Londoners would be nervous for Wednesday’s game, Neville replied:

“They shouldn’t be nervous tonight. It’s the game where they are the underdogs and not expected to win!”

The Gunners have not beaten Manchester City in any of their last 11 attempts in the Premier League. The Londoners have scored only thrice in their last 10 meetings with the Mancunians, failing to find the back of the net in seven of those games.

Guardiola’s boys only require a draw this Wednesday to take the Premier League title race out of Arsenal’s hands.

Mikel Arteta insists that Manchester City clash will not define Arsenal’s season

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has played down the importance of his team’s upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester City. He claimed that while the game was important, it would not decide the title race for either contender.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Spanish tactician said (via GOAL):

"It’s going to be a tough night and challenge, but the opportunity is incredible for us. We have to go to City and we have to beat them. If you want to be champions, you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that.

“We wanted to close that gap as much as we possibly could and we are toe to toe with them. We know we have to go to the Etihad, we know that after that we have five very difficult games. So that game is going to be really important. Is it going to define our season? The answer is no.”

He concluded by saying:

“If we win, we haven’t won the league, that's for sure. It will shift a little bit the percentage, but five games in this league with the games we both still have to play, very tricky still.”

Arsenal will come into the match without their trusted centre-back William Saliba. With him sidelined with an ongoing back issue, the Gunners have drawn three of their last five games in the Premier League. Without the towering French defender, the visitors could have a tough time keeping the mercurial Erling Haaland at bay this Wednesday.

