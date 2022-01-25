"They never learn, they never know how to forgive"- Emmanuel Adebayor slams Arsenal's treatment of Aubameyang

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s career at the Emirates Stadium has come to a close, claiming the club do not know how to forgive anyone.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been called up by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta since a disciplinary breach in December. The Gabon international was stripped off his captaincy and asked not to train with the first-team stars.

In his absence, the north London outfit hit top-gear, picking up consecutive wins and breaking into the top-four for the first time this season. But since the turn of the year, the Gunners have lost their golden touch, failing to win in any of their five matches in 2021.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_



"This isn't the first problem that's happened with Arsenal. I know he's definitely going to go through a lot because that's Arsenal for you, you can do whatever you do, they never knew how to forgive."



football.london/arsenal-fc/new… Emmanuel Adebayor on Aubameyang situation:"This isn't the first problem that's happened with Arsenal. I know he's definitely going to go through a lot because that's Arsenal for you, you can do whatever you do, they never knew how to forgive." Emmanuel Adebayor on Aubameyang situation:"This isn't the first problem that's happened with Arsenal. I know he's definitely going to go through a lot because that's Arsenal for you, you can do whatever you do, they never knew how to forgive."football.london/arsenal-fc/new…

Arteta’s men are clearly lacking a focal point in the attack and the return of Aubameyang could give them the explosion they need up top. Adebayor, however, thinks the Gabonese striker will not be able to find his way back at Arsenal as the club do not know anything about forgiveness.

In an explosive interview with Metro, the former Manchester City striker said:

“I know he's going to go through a lot because that's Arsenal for you. They never learn, they never know how to forgive.”

Adebayor himself was in the midst of controversy following his switch to Manchester City from Arsenal in 2009. The Citizens offered €29 million to acquire his services and the Gunners could not turn it down. The former striker has since claimed he was forcibly sold by Arsenal, who wanted to raise funds to acquire new players.

As many as six clubs interested in Arsenal outcast Aubameyang

The north London club’s top scorer in two of the last three seasons, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been shunned by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The two parties understand that only a transfer would make sense at this point and are currently looking for suitable options.

Lepara La Mirror Football @Diski_Sauron

#Sauron According to The Telegraph, six top European clubs have expressed an interest in signing 32 year old Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang although none of them would be willing to take on his full salary. According to The Telegraph, six top European clubs have expressed an interest in signing 32 year old Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang although none of them would be willing to take on his full salary.#Sauron https://t.co/RdU0RUJsjO

As per reports, as many as six clubs are interested in signing Aubamyeang in the ongoing January transfer window.

Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus, Ligue 1 outfits Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, Premier League strugglers Newcastle United and, finally, La Liga’s Barcelona are all monitoring the situation surrounding the striker at the Emirates.

Also Read Article Continues below

While most of the aforementioned clubs would prefer a loan move, Arsenal are reportedly looking for a permanent transfer for their former captain, who has scored seven goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar