"They could have the next [Jack] Grealish" - Arsenal prodigy compared to Manchester City star

Arsenal's 15-year-old attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has been compared to Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish just after his debut game last weekend.

Former Rangers and Scotland boss Alex McLeish compared Nwaneri to the Manchester City star in an exclusive conversation with Football Insider.

The England U17 international made his Premier League debut on September 18 as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium. He became the youngest player to ever play in the competition, aged 15 years and 181 days old.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest-ever player in Premier League history Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest-ever player in Premier League history 👶 https://t.co/spFpIAesrO

Manchester City and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Ethan Nwaneri's development at the Emirates Stadium, waiting for the right moment to poach him. However, Mikel Arteta is looking to keep the young talent in his confidence before he can sign a professional deal at 17.

Speaking about Mikel Arteta's trust in young players and Ethan Nwaneri's debut, McLeish said:

“Arsenal made a statement about the good young players they have. To have a young guy coming through, I had Jack Grealish on my bench, funnily enough against Arsenal, when I was at Villa and I think he was 15 and a half.

“A real veteran. I was never quite able to get him into the fray. It’s great to see, the faith Arteta has given, it has given the platform to a lot of young players.''

He further added that Arteta has turned the Arsenal squad into a lethal force and his confidence in his young players has put the club at the top of the Premier League table. He added:

“Fans identify with that. Arteta has come through this period where critics were on his back and for him to get to this level where they are top of the league with guys like Saka playing at a much better level and he is able to give these debuts, and they could have the next Grealish. Great stuff.”

Former manager Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal have a 'good chance' of winning the Premier League title this year

Former manager Arsene Wenger has reiterated his previous position, backing Arsenal to win the Premier League title this year.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have a 'good chance' of being crowned Premier League champions this season Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have a 'good chance' of being crowned Premier League champions this season 🔴🏆 https://t.co/GINs7Vayc4

The French manager said that the Gunners have a 'good chance' of winning the Premier League title this year. Speaking to Sky Sports, Wenger said:

“They have a good chance this season because I don't see any super dominating team. I believe that it’s a good opportunity this season to do it.

“Of course it's a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle you don't know how much that will affect the performances of individual players of the teams. Overall, it’s a good opportunity [for Arsenal] there this season.”

With six wins in seven games, the Gunners are at the top of the table with 18 points.

