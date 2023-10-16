"They are now both inconsistent" - Pundit claims two Liverpool stars are not good enough and wouldn't start for Arsenal or Newcastle

ESPN pundit Craig Burley recently labeled Liverpool's defensive pair of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate inconsistent. He also claimed they wouldn't be able to break into Arsenal or Newcastle United's starting XI on current form.

Liverpool have had a decent start to their campaign, losing just one game across all competitions. They are currently fourth in the Premier League with 17 points from eight games but one noticeable weakness has been their vulnerability at the back.

The Reds' defense is no longer the impenetrable unit it was four years ago. They have conceded 11 goals this season already, keeping just two clean sheets from 11 games.

Virgil van Dijk still remains one of the best centre-backs in the league but has failed to have a consistentpartner. While Ibrahima Konate has shown glimpses of greatness, the Frenchman has been plagued with injury issues over the years, missing 17 games in total.

Moreover, Joel Matip has drastically regressed in form, despite reclaiming his spot in the starting XI in recent weeks.

Burley believes that Liverpool needs to address their issues in defense. He said (via Rousing the Kop):

“Konate and Matip, at times, particularly Matip, who has been there longer, have had some really good spells. But I think they are now both inconsistent in their decisions. If you look at van Dijk’s partner and you look at the other big challengers, I don’t think Konate or Matip get into any of those other teams at centre-back."

He added:

“Maybe you can take Tottenham out of the occasion with van de Ven and Romero. But if you look at Arsenal, you aren’t changing Matip and Konate for Gabriel or Saliba. You’re not changing at Man City. You look at Botman, who is out injured at Newcastle. Rock solid at centre-back.”

Both defenders will be aiming to impress for Liverpool in their next fixture against Everton on October 21.

Liverpool full-back set to receive a run in the starting XI following Andy Robertson's injury

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is set to receive an extended run in the starting XI following Andy Robertson's recent freak shoulder injury.

Robertson captained Scotland in their recent 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifier against Spain on October 12. Unfortunately, he had to be subbed off before half-time after Unai Simon accidentally landed on top of his shoulder.

The injury appears to be a dislocated shoulder, which means Robertson could be facing anywhere from weeks to months out on the sidelines depending on the severity.

Tsimikas is expected to replace the Scotsman for the foreseeable future with Luke Chambers still an understudy. The Greek international has never played two Premier League games in a row but has impressed in recent years, providing 12 assists in 65 appearances in total.