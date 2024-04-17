“They are now ready” - Jurgen Klinsmann confidently picks winner of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League tie

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann is of the opinion that Bayern Munich will defeat Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League meeting on Wednesday (April 17).

After the first leg at the Emirates, this tie is beautifully poised at 2-2 as we head to the Allianz Arena for the reverse fixture. Claiming that the German giants will get the job done, Klinsmann told ESPN (via The Boot Room):

"They kind of have the momentum. Obviously Arsenal have played a brilliant season as well and have every quality out there to harm you, to make it really, really difficult for you."

"But I think, in this specific moment in time right now, that is Bayern finding themselves losing the German Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, they are angry and they are hungry for the Champions League."

He added:

"I think they're just, at this moment in time, so motivated, full of energy that they have to prove a point. They have to prove a point to their millions of fans in Germany and all over the world that they are a very, very good team and they don't want to waste their entire season."

In addition, the Gunners may be a little down after losing 2-0 to Aston Villa over the weekend (April 14). To make matters worse, the north London club have lost 5-1 in each of their previous two visits to Bayern Munich.

Rio Ferdinand tips Bayern Munich to defeat Arsenal in Champions League quarter-final

Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that Bayern Munich have the upper hand in their second-leg quarter-final meeting against Arsenal in the Champions League.

The Gunners will be up against a familiar foe in Harry Kane, who previously represented the club's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking about Kane's threat and predicting this fixture, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via Bavarian Football Works):

"I think it's advantage Bayern Munich. Bayern are at home and have all that experience in Europe. Arsenal could win but it's advantage Bayern for me. Can you imagine if Harry Kane knocks them out of Europe? If they lost that game, this team will never have been that low under Mikel Arteta."

Kane has been prolific this season, having scored seven goals and assisted three in nine Champions League appearances. He's also bagged an incredible 32 goals in the Bundesliga from 29 appearances.

