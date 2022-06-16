"They offer things that drive you crazy" - Perez suggests 'political and economical' pressure forced Mbappe to snub Real Madrid in favor of PSG contract extension

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed that 'crazy' offers from PSG convinced Kylian Mbappe to sign a contract extension with them and snub the Spanish giants.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a summer move to Los Blancos. The Athletic claimed that he had even agreed to personal terms with the La Liga club.

However, the Ligue 1 champions upped the ante and offered him an exorbitant deal which included a 100 million signing on bonus and 60 million per year in wages, as per The Guardian. He will also have a say in the club's important decisions, as per the report.

Perez feels such offers influenced his decision, as Mbappe turned down the chance to join Real Madrid and signed a new three-year contract with Les Parisiens.

The 75-year-old said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It was not easy for Mbappé to receive calls from the president of France... to tell you not to leave the club. Then go to Qatar and they offer things that drive you crazy, probably things out of proportion. This is why Kylian has changed."

It later came to light that even the French president, Emmanuel Macron, got on a call with Mbappe to convince him to stay with PSG, something he later admitted, via MARCA.

Despite the player's last-minute U-turn, Perez feels the World Cup winner didn't betray Real Madrid, as it was the immense pressure riding on him that forced him to change his transfer stance.

He told El Chiringuito TV (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Kylian Mbappé did not betray me. Mbappé told us his dream was to play for Real Madrid, many and many times. But then all changed in 15 days because of political & economical pressure.

"His dream had to change, so..."

Real Madrid have so far signed Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco.

Champions League win showed Real Madrid don't need Mbappe

As disappointing as it was for Madrid fans to see their club lose out on Mbappe, the Champions League triumph last month showed they might not need him after all.

This is a well-oiled unit that steamrolled past some of the biggest and most in-form sides before lifting their 14th title in the competition, weeks after wrapping up their 35th La Liga crown too.

Retaining titles is always difficult and more new signings are on the cards, but missing out on Mbappe won't be an issue going forward.

