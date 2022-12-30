"They offered a lot of money" - Former club CEO claims Bayern Munich tried to hijack deal for Liverpool and Real Madrid target in 2020

Bayern Munich tried to hijack Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham's transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, according to former Birmingham City CEO Xuandong Ren. The Bavarians noticed Bellingham's potential and made a last-minute attempt to snatch the youngster up.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo (via MiaSanMia), Ren revealed:

"Bayern were trying to raise the offer at the last minute. They offered a lot of money as a bonus to the player."

He continued:

"Until the last day, when he was going to sign with Dortmund, I received a call from his father asking me to wait before signing the transfer. But Jude chose Dortmund over Bayern despite not being sure to win titles and money. He put all that behind his development."

The Liverpool and Real Madrid target has exceeded expectations with his rise to prominence with Dortmund, following his €25 million move from England. At just 17 years old, it was a bold move for the midfielder, but one that has paid off in spades.

Bellingham quickly established himself as a key player for the team, and has made over 100 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 19 goals. He has earned praise for his mature performances on the pitch, which also saw him get called up to the England national team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly praised Bellingham, and Real Madrid have reportedly made him a priority on their summer transfer list. It's not hard to understand why Bellingham is sought after. He has consistently shown his talent for both his club and the national team, earning a reputation as one of the most promising talents in European football.

Real Madrid prepare to beat Liverpool and others to Beliingham's signature

Real Madrid are rumored to be considering a bid of over €100 million for Jude Bellingham, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, and others.

ESPN reports that the Bernabeu higher-ups are aware of the competition for Bellingham's signature. However, they believe that their strong relationship with the player's entourage and their long-term efforts will give them an advantage in securing the deal.

While Manchester United and Chelsea look like potential destinations for the 19-year-old midfielder, he has been widely linked with a move to Anfield instead. It is believed that the youngster will have to choose between Jurgen Klopp's Reds and Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos.

