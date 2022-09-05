“They were the ones who helped me the most” – Marco Verratti names 3 PSG players he ‘learned a lot’ from during his career

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti has stated that he 'learned a lot' from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Maxwell, and Thiago Motta during his initial seasons in Paris.

Verratti joined the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2012 from Italian outfit Pescara, aged 19. Ibrahimovic also arrived at the Parc des Princes that summer while Motta and Maxwell had joined the club in January of that year. All three players were in their 30s by then.

The Italian inevitably had plenty to learn from the experienced trio, though they all began their journey with PSG in the same year. Verratti has now spoken about the impact Ibrahimovic, Maxwell, and Motta had on him in his initial years with the Parisians, saying (as quoted by PSG Talk):

“I think of my beginnings with Ibra, Thiago Motta, Maxwell. I learned a lot from each of them. Ibra with his invincible aura. Thiago Motta, who played in the same position as me. I learned a lot from him. Playing simple football is sometimes the hardest thing to do.”

The midfielder went on to add about Motta and Maxwell:

“He’s a person who doesn’t seem to want to shine when you’re around him, and you realize that with the way he has to operate the crew. And then there was Maxwell. He is an extremely humble guy who gave me a lot of advice. He was like a big brother to me.”

Verratti concluded:

“So, I think these three people marked my debut. I met them very young; they were the ones who helped me the most.”

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Marco Verratti List Three Players Who Served as Mentors Upon PSG Arrival psgtalk.com/2022/09/marco-… Marco Verratti List Three Players Who Served as Mentors Upon PSG Arrival psgtalk.com/2022/09/marco-…

Marco Verratti and his three mentors have enjoyed trophy-laden stints at PSG

Ibrahimovic, Maxwell and Motta ultimately enjoyed incredible stints with PSG. In six years at the club, the Swedish striker scored 156 times in just 180 matches and won 13 titles before moving to AC Milan.

Maxwell, meanwhile, played 214 times for the Parisians, laying out 25 assists before retiring in 2017. One of the most decorated players in football history, the Brazilian won 15 trophies during his time in Paris.

Motta played 231 matches across all competitions for the French giants before calling time on his career in 2018. The Brazilian, who has since transitioned into management, won 18 honors with the club.

Verratti is the only player from this list who is still with PSG. The Italian has completed a decade at the club with two more years still left on his deal and remains a guaranteed starter.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 𝟐𝟒



That is the number of goals scored by the Parisians after the first 6 matches in 𝟐𝟒That is the number of goals scored by the Parisians after the first 6 matches in #Ligue1 22/23, equaling the record for goals scored by a team from the 5 major leagues at this stage of a season in the 21st century! ⚽️ 𝟐𝟒 ⚽️That is the number of goals scored by the Parisians after the first 6 matches in #Ligue1 22/23, equaling the record for goals scored by a team from the 5 major leagues at this stage of a season in the 21st century! https://t.co/QB0lxpB8cr

He has played 385 times for the Parisians, scoring 11 goals and laying out 60 assists. Verratti has lifted a mammoth 29 trophies during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy