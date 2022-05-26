"They are outraged" - UEFA President makes bold claim involving Real Madrid's pursuit of PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has responded to La Liga's official complaint regarding Kylian Mbappe renewing his contract with PSG. He has taken a shot at the league and Real Madrid by saying that the offers made to the player by both clubs were similar.

Kylian Mbappe was touted to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after his PSG contract expires. However, he stunned the world last week by renewing his deal with the Ligue 1 side, despite flirting with Blancos for over a year.

Ceferin was not bothered about the complaint from La Liga regarding the renewal and added that there was nothing wrong with it. He told BBC:

"Whoever will respect our rules is welcome to play in our competitions; who will not respect the rules will not. Look, not Real Madrid or anyone else will tell UEFA what to do. They are outraged from one point of view and, as much as I know, their offer was similar to [PSG's] offer."

La Liga lodged complaint after Kylian Mbappe, sought by Real Madrid, renewed contract with PSG

Real Madrid were furious with Kylian Mbappe after he rejected their offer and decided to stay at PSG. La Liga were also unhappy with the renewal and wanted an investigation into the Ligue 1 club's finances.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: LaLiga have released a statement announcing they will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe's new contract... BREAKING: LaLiga have released a statement announcing they will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe's new contract... 👀 https://t.co/Ymjf0YlJpd

La Liga released an official statement that read:

"La Liga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues."

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him. LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA."

Javier Tebas had made a similar statement when PSG activated Neymar's €222 million release clause at Barcelona.

