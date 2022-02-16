"They are a pain in the a**" - Pep Guardiola names Liverpool as team that can beat Manchester City on current form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named Liverpool as the one team that can win against his side on current form.

The Premier League champions have been in blistering form across all competitions recently. They are firmly in the race to win the league title, the Champions League and the FA Cup this season.

Manchester City currently enjoy a nine-point lead over second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table. They have also booked a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Additionally, the Cityzens have placed one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie on Tuesday.

Manchester City have not lost a Premier League game since October and appear invincible at the moment. Guardiola, though, feels Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are capable of beating them even on current form.

The Spanish tactician hailed the Reds' caliber in Europe and pointed out how they have been his team's biggest rivals in recent years. He admitted that Klopp and co. are "a pain in the a**" for them.

The 51-year-old said:

"Liverpool. Liverpool are 6 points behind us. They were our biggest rivals in the last seasons. They are always there. They are a pain in the a**. They are a fantastic team in Europe."

It is worth noting that Guardiola assumes the Anfield outfit will reduce the gap with the table-toppers to six points. The Merseyside-based club are currently nine points behind the Cityzens but have a game in hand.

Can Liverpool catch up with Manchester City in the Premier League?

Manchester City have only dropped points once in the Premier League since their defeat to Crystal Palace in October last year. As things stand, Liverpool will require something special to win the title this season.

Pep Guardiola's men have a tricky run of fixtures coming up in the league. They face Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester United in their next three matches.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders will look to remain on the Cityzens' tails as they prepare to face Norwich City, Leeds United and West Ham in their next three league fixtures. They will also be keen to add the Carabao Cup to their trophy cabinet as they brace to face Chelsea in the final on February 27th.

