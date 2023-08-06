“They were paying an African all this money, and that hurt them” - Sadio Mane’s PR manager launches astonishing attack on Bayern

Sadio Mane's PR agent has launched a stunning attack on Bayern Munich. Mane completed a €40 million move from Bayern to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this summer.

The Senegalese, one of the best attackers in world football, joined the German club in the summer of 2022 from Liverpool. Mane, though, couldn't replicate his Reds exploits, bagging only 12 goals and six assists in 38 games across competitions.

Following their exit from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against eventual champions Manchester City, Mane was involved in a dressing room bust-up with Leroy Sane.

Overall, it was a pretty underwhelming spell for the player in Bavaria. His PR agent Bacary Cisse, though, launced a scathing attack on Bayern on After RMC:

"Sadio has nothing to prove to the Germans. He didn't become what he's become thanks to Bayern. It was thanks to Liverpool. Bayern were ungrateful. They were paying an African all this money, and that hurt them."

He added that Mane didn't negotiate his salary with Bayern, and the player's representatives fixed everything:

"Sadio didn't steal his money. From the first meeting with Bayern, he gave them his word that he would join, without talking about the salary. His representatives negotiated that salary for him."

Sadio Mane will hope for better returns at Al-Nassr.

What Sadio Mane said about leaving Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich after finishing second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or standings. However, his spell in the Bundesliga club didn't go according to plan.

Mane broke his silence about leaving the German giants. He said that he could have helped the team during the 2023-24 season as he wished them good luck for the upcoming campaign:

"Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future."

Sadio Mane has made his debut for Al-Nassr, coming on as a second-half substitute against Zamalek. The Senegalese has started against Raja CA in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Sunday (August 6).