“They play like a load of strangers” - Mark Lawrenson makes his prediction for Fulham vs Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has made his prediction for the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and Fulham on November 4. He thinks the Red Devils' dismal form will prevent them from taking all three points and they will have to settle for a draw.

Erik ten Hag's men have had a poor start to the season and are currently eighth in the league table with five wins and as many defeats from 10 matches. Fulham, on the other hand, are 14th but have just three fewer points than their upcoming opponents.

Manchester United come into the encounter on the back of consecutive 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford, against Manchester City in the league and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. Lawrenson has thus predicted that they will only manage a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

"Manchester United are just in a mess, completely and utterly in a mess, and they just keep being outplayed. It’s difficult when you look at the players Erik ten Hag’s signed, I’m not sure any of them have stood out in a positive way. They play like a load of strangers but I think they might nick a draw here," he wrote in his Paddy Power column.

Pressure is mounting on Ten Hag with eight defeats in 15 matches across competitions so far this season. He will want to correct the course and help the side build up a winning streak to get their campaign back on track.

"I am a fighter" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag vowed to continue working for the betterment of the team following their Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle on Wednesday, November 1.

He also addressed the criticism from fans and pundits after the recent run of disappointing results. He said in his post-match press conference (via The Guardian):

“So I am a fighter and I know it is not always going to go up and we have a lot of setbacks this season. But also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.

“I have said that before. I know when there are setbacks but even then you have to get results. Sunday [and] tonight was far from that so we have to do things right at a certain level, the minimum level to win games.”

He added:

“I understand it when the results are not there it is also a logical process that they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well, but at this moment we are in a bad place. I take responsibility for it.

“I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results.”

Manchester United will return to Champions League action after their game against Fulham. They are scheduled to face Copenhagen on Wednesday, November 8.