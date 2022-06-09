"They don't play in the same position" - Portugal manager Fernando Santos plays down claims that 22-year-old could be Cristiano Ronaldo's successor

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has dismissed talks of Rafael Leao being Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor. He added that finding the Manchester United forward’s replacement is “unlikely.”

Having scored a whopping 117 goals in international football, Ronaldo is by far the most influential player in the history of Portugal. He helped the Selecao to the European Championship in 2016, marking the nation's first-ever major silverware.

Three years later, he guided Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory, making them the first country to win the tournament. At 37, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is gradually reaching the twilight of his career, making the discussions of his potential successors all the more relevant.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo is the first men's player to score 100 non-penalty goals in international football Cristiano Ronaldo is the first men's player to score 100 non-penalty goals in international football ⚽️ https://t.co/s64rKZKTPj

AC Milan forward Leao, 22, has become the latest name to be likened to the star forward. Before Thursday’s (June 9) Nations League encounter against the Czech Republic, Santos was asked to weigh in on the discussion.

Here’s what he said (via Milan Reports):

“Leao like Ronaldo? I don’t think that they play in the same position. So the word ‘successor’ or ‘heir’ seems too much to me. I don’t know how many goals Cristiano has scored, maybe a million… It is unlikely that anyone will be able to replace Ronaldo, not only in Portugal but in the world. And it’s not nice to make comparisons between him and Rafa.”

Santos then advised Leao to remain true to his characteristics and hailed him as the future of the national team. The Portuguese manager added:

“Rafael must simply be Rafael, with his own characteristics and qualities. But, if he is here with us despite being just 21 years old, it means that he is the future of the national team and that the national team is counting on him.”

The young forward featured in 34 league games for Serie A winners AC Milan in the 2021-22 season, recording 11 goals and 10 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo could once again be the difference-maker for Portugal against Czech Republic

The legendary No. 7 started his first 2022-23 Nations League fixture on June 5, in a 4-0 win over Switzerland. The forward was not involved in the game much but popped up with two quick-fire goals in the first half.

His brace, which highlighted his world-class off-the-ball movement, took the game away from the Swiss, setting the 2016 Euro winners on course for a commanding win.

The Czech Republic, who held Spain to a 2-2 draw in their previous match, could be a tougher nut to crack. Ronaldo is set to be heavily marked, making it difficult for him to score.

Of course, containing him is easier said than done, but even if they stop him, the Czechs must be wary of the veteran’s ability to pull defenders away.

It will be interesting to see what strategy the visitors adopt to stop the leading scorer in the history of international football.

Also Read: "Stamp your authority!" - Frank McAvennie explains why Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't be next Manchester United captain

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far