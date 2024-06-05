"They have played very dirty" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta raises big accusation against Real Madrid

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has raised a big accusation on rivals Real Madrid following Los Blancos' phenomenal season. Carlo Ancelotti's side reclaimed the La Liga title from Barca this campaign while also clinching their 15th Champions League to conplete the double.

Real Madrid were in the driver's seat for majority of the campaign in La Liga and eventually won the title by 10 points. Barcelona finished second with 85 points and were nowhere near their best.

Los Blancos defeated German giants Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final to win the tournament a record-stretching 15th time. Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the elite club competition in Europe for the fifth time in his career.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hit out at Los Blancos by accusing them of playing "dirty". He said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

“Real Madrid? To win, not everything is worth it, they have played very dirty. Referee decisions always fall in their favor.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid are in very different situations at the moment. The former parted ways with manager Xavi Hernandez and have appointed Hansi Flick as his replacement. Los Blancos, on the other hand, have already strengthened their double-winning squad with the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer.

Barcelona president reacts as Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe is not good news for Barca fans.

Los Blancos unveiled the Frenchman as their new summer signing in a five-year deal on a free transfer after his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired.

While reacting to the transfer, Laporta said:

“As Barça fan, it’s not good news to see Mbappé to Real Madrid,” commented Joan Laporta (via Fabrizio Romano)."

Lapota also highlighted that Barcelona are happy with their philosophy of bringing first-team stars from their own academy La Masia. He said:

"But to be honest, I prefer our strategy to trust a project with players produced and made in La Masia. I respect our rivals but I keep our philosophy."

Mbappe was widely linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu over the years during his seven-year stint with PSG. He came close to joining the Spanish capital club on a number of occasions, but a move failed to materialize.

During his time at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe scored 256 goals and produced 108 assists in 308 appearances.