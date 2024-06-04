"It’s not good news to see Mbappe to Real Madrid" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacts as Kylian Mbappe completes move to Los Blancos

Real Madrid recently unveiled Kylian Mbappe as a new Galactico as they signed him on a five-year contract. Rivals Barcelona President Joan Laporta has now reacted to the signing of the 25-year-old.

In a report by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, he posted Laporta's reaction to Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe. The Catalan president was candid about his sadness over the big-money move and said that it was 'not good news' for Barca fans.

“As Barça fan, it’s not good news to see Mbappé to Real Madrid,” commented Joan Laporta (via Fabrizio Romano).

However, Laporta stressed his club's philosophy of nurturing homegrown talents.

"But to be honest, I prefer our strategy to trust a project with players produced and made in La Masia. I respect our rivals but I keep our Philosophy," he concluded.

Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid after almost seven years at Paris Saint Germain. During his stay at Parc des Princes, the Frenchman became the club's highest goalscorer in history, netting 256 goals and creating 108 more in 308 matches. He has also won six Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France, and two Coupe de la Ligue, and three Trophee des Champions with the Parisien outfit.

What happened the last time Kylian Mbappe faced FC Barcelona?

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain: Quarter-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe met Joan Laporta's Barcelona in this year's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. It was the first time the Spanish club had qualified for the Champions League's knockout stages after Lionel Messi's departure from Camp Nou in 2021.

The first leg was a hard-fought game at the Parc des Princes with Barcelona squeezing out a 3-2 victory over their French rivals.

The second leg at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, meanwhile, was a thoroughly one-sided affair as the French club demolished the Catalans 4-1. Mbappe scored two goals, with one coming from a penalty kick. The Parisians won the tie by an aggregate of 6-4 over the two legs.

However, PSG were eliminated from the Champions League by an inspired Borussia Dortmund side. The German outfit defeated Mbappe's side by a scoreline of 2-0 over the two legs to qualify for the Champions League final, where they lost against Real Madrid.