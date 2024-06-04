Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalan giants receive Joao Felix boost, Ansu Fati wants to stay, and more - June 4, 2024

Barcelona ended a disappointing 2023/24 season without silverware and have since parted ways with manager Xavi. Hansi Flick has taken charge at the Camp Nou and is working to get the club back to their heydays.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have received a boost in their efforts to keep Joao Felix at the club. Elsewhere, Ansu Fati wants to stay with the Spanish giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 4, 2024.

Barcelona receive Joao Felix boost

Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid have agreed to extend Joao Felix's loan stay at the Camp Nou, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese forward joined Barcelona on loan last summer and enjoyed a decent season. Felix registered 10 goals and six assists from 44 outings across competitions.

The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and want him to stay at the club. However, the Spanish giants's poor financial situation makes a permanent move impossible this summer. Barcelona have already reached out to Los Rojiblancos to request a second loan spell for the upcoming campaign.

Atletico Madrid would prefer to offload the 24-year-old permanently this summer, as he is not part of Diego Simeone's plans. However, there's very little interest in his services, while the player is also eager to stay at Camp Nou.

As such, Los Rojiblancos have accepted Barca's request for a second loan deal.

Ansu Fati wants to stay

Ansu Fati's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air

Ansu Fati has reiterated his desire to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer. The Spanish forward has fallen off the radar in recent seasons due to his poor luck with injuries.

Fati spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion, registering four goals and one assist from 27 games across competitions. His future at Camp Nou remains uncertain, with the Catalans gearing up for multiple changes this summer.

However, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Fati insisted that he remains determined to be successful with Barcelona.

“The same as always. Since I arrived here when I was 10 years old, my dream is to succeed at Barca. These last few years have not been easy, but it is part of football. I am 21 years old and I have to continue growing, but I have the hope of being able to return all the love I receive from the clues," said Fati.

"Every day on the street I meet people who encourage me and continue to love me here. That gives me motivation and drives me to continue fighting for this club and give my best,” he added.

Fati has missed 118 games for club and country since the start of the 2020-21 season due to fitness issues. However, the 21-year-old is convinced that his injury woes are behind him.

“Right now I’m at 100%. I am working hard because I feel that you always have room for improvement. I spend many hours in the gym. There are people who believe that Ansu is always injured and in the end I went two years without getting injured," said Fati.

"I had a small injury and people focus on that. Last year I played the full season and didn’t miss a game. Not having the continuity that one wants makes it difficult, but I was prepared and fought until the last moment,” he concluded.

Recent reports have suggested that Hansi Flick will assess the Spaniard in pre-season before deciding his future.

Robert Lewandowski not planning to retire right now

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is not considering retirement at the moment. The Polish striker finished the season with less than 30 goals for the first time in nine years, igniting suggestions that the end is near.

Lewandowski's future at the club is also up in the air, with the player already wanted in the Middle East and the MLS. However, the veteran striker has always insisted that he wants to stay with Barcelona and achieve more success.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski stated that his body has yet to ask him to slow down.

"Physically I feel very good and that means I can’t think about retirement. Maybe Kroos felt that moment, but it’s not my case. My heart will tell me that moment. Before I make a decision, I have to feel something first," said Lewandowski.

“I don’t know when it will happen, it’s difficult to determine for myself. I need to feel my decision to be sure of it and I don’t have that now,” he added.

The arrival of Hansi Flick could help Lewandowski regain his old form, with the duo previously achieving great success together at Bayern Munich.