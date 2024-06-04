“Somebody told me you’re going to Arsenal” - IShowSpeed reacts hilariously as Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has finally signed a five-year deal with Real Madrid after much speculation and drama over the last few seasons. Amid all the excitement, social media personality IShowSpeed (real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) posted a hilarious comment in one of Mbappe's posts claiming that he was rumored to join Arsenal.

After Real Madrid announced the French forward's signing, Mbappe posted several heartwarming photos of him in the Los Blancos attire and idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo in his Instagram profile. In one of the posts, IShowSpeed commented:

"bro sb (somebody) told me u we're going to arsenal"

This comment has gone viral on X and has gotten netizens gagging with laughter. Some fans called IShowSpeed a marketing genius, claiming that he likes to be trolled because it gives him publicity.

Others were curious about the mysterious 'somebody', asking him to even unfriend them.

"Speed is a marketing genius. He knows he'll be trolled, and people will laugh. That's his bit and he's the best at it," commented someone on X.

"He needs to unfriend that somebody," joked another comment, adding a lot of laughing emojis in the end.

Kylian Mbappe posted a childhood photo dump on his Instagram account. In it, he is seen wearing the Real Madrid crest and fanboying over their then-talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo. In the caption, the World Cup Winner wrote:

"So happy and proud to be part of my dream club @realmadrid It's impossible to explain how happy and excited I feel right now. I can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thank you for your incredible support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Mbappe joins the Los Blancos after a seven-year stint in Paris Saint-Germain where he finished as the club's all-time best goalscorer, with 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 games. These stats add up to a whopping 1.18 goal contributions per game. The French forward also won six Ligue 1 cups and four French Cups in his stay at the Parc des Princes.

How much will Kylian Mbappe earn at Real Madrid?

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe will likely become the club's highest earner at Real Madrid, one-upping stars like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Luke Modric, etc. However, his earning potential will extend beyond his club wages as he will earn a sizeable chunk of his image rights and a massive signing-on bonus from the Spanish giants.

According to ESPN, Mbappe will earn €15 million ($16.2 million) per year after taxes at Real Madrid. However, he is also set to receive a massive €150 million singing-on bonus, which will be spread over his contract period.

Kylian Mbappe also be allowed to keep between 100 percent of his image rights from sponsorship deals signed before joining Real Madrid and 80 percent of the ones signed afterward (according to Spanish outlet Diario AS).

His current image rights with brands like Hublot, Orange, EA Sports, and Dior are extremely lucrative and add up to over €30 million per year.