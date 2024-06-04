"The EURO’s is more complicated than the World Cup" - France superstar Kylian Mbappe makes bold claim ahead of 2024 Euros

The European Championship is just over a week away, and Kylian Mbappe recently made a bold claim on the comparison between the Euro and the World Cup. The French forward will be crucial for France in their upcoming Euro campaign as he captains the side.

In a recent press conference, Mbappe commented (via X/@TheEuropeanLad):

"For me, the EURO’s is more complicated than the World Cup"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Mbappe further explained that the teams participating in the Euros are much more familiar with one another than the World Cup sides. They are tactically familiar with each other and play a similar brand of football.

"Even though there is much more pressure at the World Cup. But here all the teams know each other, we play against each other all the time. Tactically it’s very similar football," concluded Mbappe.

The 25-year-old will look to steer the French outfit to its third Euro title. France are part of one of the tournament's most challenging groups, along with the Netherlands, Austria, and Poland.

Les Bleus were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the European Championships by a resilient Switzerland side in 2020. After a thrilling 120 minutes of football, the two sides drew at 3-3. Finally, Yan Sommer turned out to be the hero as he made a crucial save to win it for the Swiss in the penalties.

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe was officially announced as a Real Madrid player on June 3, as he signed a five-year contract until 2029. The French forward will help bolster the Real Madrid frontline with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo Goes.

An elated Mbappe posted his childhood photos in the Real Madrid jersey and talked about his 'dream come true' moment on Instagram.

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support," he wrote in the caption.

Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid after leaving Paris Saint Germain as the club's all-time top goalscorer with 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 games. He has also been crowned French Champion six times during his stay at the Parc des Princes.

However, one trophy that has evaded the World Cup winner is the coveted Champions League. The closest Mbappe came to touching the trophy was when Paris Saint-Germain reached the UCL final in 2020. However, the French outfit lost by a solitary goal against Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappe will look to steer Real Madrid toward their record 16th Champions League crown in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.