“They are players who made me dream” - Eden Hazard picks forgotten Chelsea star alongside Ronaldo and Messi while naming greatest dribblers

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has named Gael Kakuta as one of the greatest dribblers she has ever seen, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The retired Belgium international dazzled fans on the pitch throughout his career, which he brought to an end in 2023.

In a chat with SO FOOT, Hazard was asked to name players who he has found to be the best dribblers in his lifetime. He promptly named former Premier League star Hatem Ben Arfa and Kakuta, stating that they were players who made him dream with their dribbling.

"Hatem Ben Arfa and Gael Kakuta are the two greatest dribblers I have seen play. They may not have always made the right career choices, there are certainly regrets somewhere. We can't rewrite history, but for me, they are players who made me dream", he said (via talkSPORT).

Ben Arfa made a name for himself in France before joining Newcastle United in the Premier League, where he was quickly seen as one of the finest players in England's top-flight. The Frenchman failed to perform on a regular basis, however, and returned to France in 2015, five years after first joining the Magpies.

Former Chelsea man Kakuta beats the likes of Messi and Ronaldo in Hazard's list, with the Belgian a huge fan of his talent. They first met as youngsters in France, with Kakuta eventually joining Chelsea in 2007. Hazard has spoken fondly of the forward, who ended up leaving Stamford Bridge after only 16 senior appearances in 2015.

In addition to the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, Hazard named Neymar, Lamine Yamal, Rayan Cherki, Desire Doue, and Jeremy Doku as good dribblers who are still active. The former Belgium captain was one of the world's best at dribbling in his heydays.

