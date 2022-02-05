“They have the players and the resources” – Koke makes bold claim about Barcelona’s future without Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has claimed Barcelona have a bright future despite the departure of legend Lionel Messi. Messi departed his boyhood club for PSG in the summer of 2021 with the side unable to financially offer their star man a new contract with the player.

Despite this, Koke believes the club will revert back to the years prior to Messi's prominence. He told Movistar:

“When Messi was there, it was different. He can win the game at any time. But Barcelona have great players, that’s why I think that Barça is going to be the Barcelona of other years. They have the players and the resources.”

Barca have been in a major rebuild since Messi departed, with Xavi Hernandez taking over from former boss Ronald Koeman. The side are a completely different proposition to the one so heralded during Messi's tenure.

Bringing in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang from Arsenal, Forren Torres from Manchester City and Memphis Depay from Lyon, the Blaugrana have been undergoing a transformation.

Diario SPORT @sport ÚLTIMA HORA



Dembélé entra en la convocatoria del Barça para medirse al Atlético de Madrid



información en breve en ÚLTIMA HORADembélé entra en la convocatoria del Barça para medirse al Atlético de Madridinformación en breve en @sport 🚨ÚLTIMA HORA🚨✅Dembélé entra en la convocatoria del Barça para medirse al Atlético de Madrid ➕información en breve en @sport https://t.co/kSAQBxJr01

Barca face current champions Atletico Madrid this Sunday with just a point separating the two. Barcelona will be eyeing the fourth spot when they face Los Rojiblancos' in a much-anticipated contest.

Life after Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi leaving the Spanish giants was a footballing story for the ages. His departure certainly left a huge gap in the squad and the club as a whole have been left reeling in the aftermath.

Since his move to Paris, Messi has only mustered six goals and five assists in 18 appearances for PSG this season.

Barca also made a rocky start to the season and were uninspiring under former manager Ronald Koeman. However, the side have started to bounce back since Xavi Hernandez's arrival at the club.

Football España @footballespana_ Is Xavi's return to Barcelona simply part of the trend that's seen big clubs appoint former legends as coaches? Or does this feel different? @FabrizioRomano , in his exclusive interview with @azulfeehely , believes that Xavi and Steven Gerrard are two special cases. Is Xavi's return to Barcelona simply part of the trend that's seen big clubs appoint former legends as coaches? Or does this feel different? @FabrizioRomano, in his exclusive interview with @azulfeehely, believes that Xavi and Steven Gerrard are two special cases. https://t.co/9DKcjV21bc

Also Read Article Continues below

They are certainly playing with a lot more confidence under the former player. Having sat in ninth place and trailing arch-rivals Real Madrid, Barca have now risen up the table.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar