"They are playing with confidence, they have got some physicality" – Manchester United legend delivers honest verdict on Arsenal being title challengers

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has claimed that Mikel Arteta's high-flying Arsenal are the closest title contenders to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Gunners returned to the top of the 2022-23 Premier League standings with a 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (9 October). Gabriel Martinelli scored in the opening minute while Bukayo Saka netted twice, including the decisive penalty, after Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino's equalizers.

Earlier last week, Arteta's side triumphed 3-1 over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at home to send out a warning to the rest of the league. The club are currently on 24 points from nine matches, scoring 23 goals and conceding 10 in the process.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Daily Mail), Keane heaped praise on Arsenal and labeled them as Premier League title challengers:

"They are playing with confidence, they have got some physicality. They have good experience in midfield and young players full of talent."

He added:

"They are scoring goals, they have an electric ground and at the moment, they are the biggest challenge to Manchester City."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also pitched in and said:

"I love the energy in the stadium right now and that isn't something I have seen in this job looking at Arsenal. I think Arteta is fantastic in terms of how he gets his team playing but tactically he is really good."

After a fruitful summer transfer window, the Gunners have properly restructured their squad with the additions of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira. Apart from Martinelli and Saka, William Saliba and Granit Xhaka have been a revelation too.

Arsenal are next scheduled to lock horns with Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (13 October).

Jamie O'Hara singles out Gabriel Magalhaes as potential weakness at Arsenal

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara said Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhaes is a potential weak link in Mikel Arteta's side. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

"I think that you can get at them with the back four. Gabriel, for me, is clumsy and has mistakes in him, and Liverpool should have had a stonewall penalty where it hit his arm. But as a team, they're solid, really complete, playing with confidence and it's horrible to watch!"

Gabriel, 24, has scored one goal in 11 games across all competitions this season, helping his side register four clean sheets in the process.

