"They are playing against us" - Chelsea fans 'tired' with Blues duo after 'irritating' FA Cup display against Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea fans online have blasted Blues forwards Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi for their poor first-half performance against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel named a three-man frontline of Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech for the Blues' FA Cup clash with Plymouth. While Ziyech impressed for Chelsea in the first-half, Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi struggled to make a significant impact.

Chelsea fans have now taken to social media to express their frustration towards the duo. Supporters claimed that Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi are playing against the Blues and do not deserve to play in the forthcoming Champions League knockout games.

Here are some of the best tweets following the Chelsea duo's poor first-half display against the League One outfit:

Sebaticos @Sebaticos @Carefree_Jam But Lukaku and CHO really have to do better, Jam. They are playing against us. @Carefree_Jam But Lukaku and CHO really have to do better, Jam. They are playing against us.

snash @RomanNovaCFC @ChelseaFC Sneak Lukaku and CHO onto the Plymouth bus after the match and leave him there @ChelseaFC Sneak Lukaku and CHO onto the Plymouth bus after the match and leave him there

JOHNATHAN🇺🇬 @__McJohnathan LUKAKU and CHO should remain in the dressing room LUKAKU and CHO should remain in the dressing room 😏😏

KoVibeCic (Ethan) @KovaKovaKova8 Ziyech is playing really well. Feel sorry for him having to play with Lukaku and CHO Ziyech is playing really well. Feel sorry for him having to play with Lukaku and CHO

Sripad @falsewinger Why are Lukaku and CHO making each others runs?



CHO should be collecting the ball and laying off while Lukaku gets in for the headers.



This is just beyond irritating to watch now. Why are Lukaku and CHO making each others runs? CHO should be collecting the ball and laying off while Lukaku gets in for the headers. This is just beyond irritating to watch now.

CFC KAS⚡️ @Ziyech_SZN_ Azpi knew that lukaku and cho aren’t gonna to do anything so thought lemme help out ziyech n mount Azpi knew that lukaku and cho aren’t gonna to do anything so thought lemme help out ziyech n mount

Miguel 🇸🇳 @ftblmiguel Lukaku and CHO must not start on CL knockouts if we want to go further Lukaku and CHO must not start on CL knockouts if we want to go further

quasi kwarteng @zarndeep Nah Lukaku and CHO on some match fixing ting I swear #CHEPLY Nah Lukaku and CHO on some match fixing ting I swear #CHEPLY

Plymouth Argyle opened the scoring through Macaulay Gillesphey just eight minutes into the game. The English third-tier club held the Blues at bay for 33 minutes and appeared to be in line to go into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

However, Cesar Azpilicueta brought the match back to square one with an equalizer in the 41st minute. The scoreline read 1-1 after 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts made the first substitution of the game by replacing Andreas Christensen with Marcos Alonso at the start of the second-half. The west Londoners also brought on Kai Havertz for Hudson-Odoi in the 64th minute.

It remains to be seen if the European champions can beat the League One club to book a place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea set for Club World Cup trip following FA Cup tie

Having won the Champions League last season, the Blues are set to participate in the Club World Cup this month. As European champions, Thomas Tuchel's side have earned direct entry into the semi-finals of the competition, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea will face Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal or Emirati outfit Al Jazira in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on 9th February. The two Middle Eastern clubs are set to lock horns against each other to earn a match against the Premier League giants on Sunday.

Should the Stamford Bridge outfit win the semi-final, they will look to bring home the Club World Cup trophy on 12th February. They will take on Crystal Palace in the league after returning from the UAE.

Edited by Nived Zenith