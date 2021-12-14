"They aren't playing well at the minute" - Michael Owen's prediction for Chelsea vs Everton

Michael Owen has predicted a victory for Chelsea when they take on Everton in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's side host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (December 16).

Owen believes the Blues will pick up a 3-1 victory over Rafa Benitez's struggling outfit. The former Liverpool forward wrote in his column for BetVictor (via Metro):

"Chelsea’s defence has surprisingly been leaking goals, but I fancy them to get a few of their own, 3-1 Chelsea."

He stated, however, that Tuchel will be worried about his side's defense. Chelsea have conceded an alarming 11 goals in their last five matches across all competitions. Owen wrote:

"It wasn’t a brilliant performance, but Chelsea did enough to get the win over Leeds on Saturday. They aren’t playing well at the minute though and the form of the defence has got to be a concern for Thomas Tuchel."

The 42-year-old pointed out that Everton are in even worse form and that will be a boost for the Blues. The Toffees have picked up just one win in their last 10 Premier League games.

"The mood around Everton isn’t good at all. I thought that win over Arsenal last Monday might be the springboard for the club but that was a really poor performance against Crystal Palace. The pressure is very much on Rafa Benitez now."

Chelsea have looked unconvincing in recent weeks

Chelsea's blistering start to the 2021-22 club season had many predicting a first Premier League title for the Blues since 2017. Many have backed them to retain their UEFA Champions League title as well.

However, the Blues' recent form has been a far cry from their displays in the early weeks. Chelsea have looked extremely vulnerable in defense and needed two penalties to beat Leeds United over the weekend. Tuchel's side have not kept a clean sheet in the league since November 20.

They also drew 3-3 with Zenit St. Petersburg on Matchday 6 of the Champions League to finish second in their group. Chelsea will face defending Ligue 1 champions LOSC Lille in the premier competition's Round of 16 stage.

The Blues have managed to churn out results in most matches but could come undone against quality opposition. Tuchel will be aware that Chelsea need to return to the defensive solidity that has been a trademark of his reign as soon as possible.

