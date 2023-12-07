"They have points like crazy" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United are in Premier League title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Manchester United are still in the race for the Premier League title despite their haphazard start to the season.

The Red Devils defeated Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday (December 6), with two goals from midfielder Scott McTominay (19' and 69'). The win moved them up to sixth in the league standings, having racked up 27 points from 15 matches. They are, however, still nine points behind league-leaders Arsenal.

Claiming that Erik ten Hag's side are in the title hunt, Klopp said (via Metro):

"Aston Villa is incredible and United are there. They don’t play yet maybe exactly the football that whoever wants [to see], the media or whatever, there are some arguments. But they have points like crazy! So they are around."

Liverpool themselves managed a 2-0 win against Sheffield United midweek (December 6), with Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai finding the back of the net. Asserting that he's focused on his side's challenge for the title, Klopp added:

"As long as we are around there, I’m fine with that, but it’s all so difficult and so intense and all the games coming up now so let’s get through this and ask me again in April!"

Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City form the top four at the moment. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, who've played a game less than the aforementioned sides, are fifth, level on points with Manchester United.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns against writing off Manchester City in title race

Manchester City's poor run of form continued as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday (December 6). Leon Bailey struck the only goal of the game in the 74th minute.

The Cityzens now find themselves six points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Klopp, however, has warned that writing Manchester City off at this stage would be foolish. He said (via Metro):

"We will see, but if somebody would write City off that would be the biggest joke in the history of football, that really makes no sense."

Last season, Pep Guardiola's side spent most of the campaign chasing Arsenal for the Premier League title. After spending 248 days behind the Gunners, the Cityzens eventually won the league, finishing five points ahead of the north London side.

Up next for Manchester City is an away game against Luton Town, who lost a 4-3 thriller against Mikel Arteta's men on Tuesday, December 5.