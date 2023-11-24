"They are predominantly European players" - Ben Foster makes interesting point while predicting the winner of Manchester City vs Liverpool

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster reckons Manchester City will beat Liverpool on Saturday (November 25) and explains why this past week's international break could be key.

The Cityzens head into their clash with the Reds at the top of the Premier League table. Just a point separates Pep Guardiola's men and Jurgen Klopp's troops ahead of the encounter at the Etihad.

However, the game is Saturday's early kick-off and several of both clubs' players have only just returned from international duty. 16 of Liverpool's senior team represented their nations, with four of them playing in South America.

The likes of Alisson Becker (Brazil), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Darwin Nunez (Uruguay), and Luis Diaz (Colombia) were in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying action.

Meanwhile, 15 of Manchester City's senior players were on international duty. But, only two (Julian Alvarez, Argentina, and Ederson, Brazil) were playing in South America.

Foster highlighted the number of Liverpool stars that will make the trip back from the South American region. The former Manchester United goalkeeper thus expects City to prevail. He told Mark Goldbridge's That's Football:

"Yeah it (Saturday's early kick-off) does (favor Manchester City). Man City have got predominantly European players really apart from Ederson in goal. I think Liverpool have a few more maybe Brazilians in there, Argentinian... Diaz. I've got to go for home win."

Guardiola's treble winners blew the Reds away in the same fixture at the Etihad last season. They cruised to a 4-1 victory courtesy of goals from Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish. Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring for the visiting Merseysiders.

Pep Guardiola doesn't compare Manchester City vs Liverpool to the El Clasico

Guardiola has been part of many stellar tussles between his Manchester City side and Liverpool over the years. The former Barcelona boss was on the losing side in an enthralling 4-3 defeat to the Reds in the 2017-18 season.

However, Guardiola oversaw a remarkable 5-0 win at the Etihad over the Merseysiders in 2017. Those are just two of some brilliant battles between two of the Premier League's heavyweights.

Many argue that the fixture has become one of the most intriguing and biggest in European football. But, Guardiola doesn't think it has eclipsed the El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid. He said (via Manchester City's official website):

"It's different. If you compare Barcelona and Real Madrid, Manchester City was never in the past contenders (with them). Liverpool, in the last seasons since I’ve been here, they have been our best rivals."

Guardiola took charge of Barca from 2008 to 2012, coaching the Blaugrana 15 times against Madrid. The Spanish tactician was on the winning side on nine occasions and he won three La Liga titles at Camp Nou.