"They are under pressure now" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Arsenal's trip to Newcastle United

BBC Sports pundit Mark Lawrenson feels Arsenal might struggle against Newcastle United after suffering a demoralizing 3-0 loss in the north London derby last night.

A brace from Harry Kane, coupled with another strike from Son Heung-min, secured a comfortable victory for Tottenham Hotspur, their biggest in the fixture since 1983.

The defeat was the result of Gunners' first-half meltdown, with Cedric Soares conceding a penalty for knocking Son over inside the area and Rob Holding sent off after 33 minutes.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball These Two 🤍



Spurs move to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal with a 3-0 win over their rivals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. These Two 🤍Spurs move to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal with a 3-0 win over their rivals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. https://t.co/IDz8CrWujh

The Gunners came into last night's derby on the back of four successive wins, with fourth place looking certain, but this loss now keeps them just a point ahead of Antonio Conte's side.

Lawrenson feels this is typical of them. In his prediction for their upcoming game against Newcastle for BBC Sports, the 64-year-old wrote:

"Arsenal endured a horrible night in Thursday's north London derby, but they cannot afford to dwell on what went wrong for them against Spurs. It's typical Arsenal, really, because they always seem to get themselves in a good position, but whenever something goes against them, they just seem to collapse. At times this season it has looked like they have become stronger mentally - but they haven't."

Tottenham face Burnley and the already-relegated Norwich City in their final two games, whereas their derby rivals take on the Magpies and Everton.

Lawrenson is certain that Spurs will pick up the maximum available points, putting pressure on the Gunners, who he thinks could slip up again.

"They are under pressure now, too. If Spurs beat Burnley on Sunday, and I think they will, then Arsenal will have to win at St James' Park or fourth place will be out of their hands on the final day of the season."

He added:

"We know Tottenham have a record of messing up too, but they play bottom side Norwich on the final day and Arsenal obviously do not want to be relying on the Canaries to do them a favour. That might be the scenario the Gunners are facing, though."

Arsenal will draw with Newcastle, feels Lawrenson

The Gunners are on an eight-game winning run against the Magpies, but the latter's form has been encouraging recently, and the 64-year-old believes an upset could be on the cards.

Orbinho @Orbinho



The Gunners have lost just one of the last 13 at St James Park - winning seven of the last eight JP @jp_AFC @Orbinho Give us some hope for Monday what are the stats for St James Park? @Orbinho Give us some hope for Monday what are the stats for St James Park? Arsenal have won 17 and lost just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle United.The Gunners have lost just one of the last 13 at St James Park - winning seven of the last eight twitter.com/jp_AFC/status/… Arsenal have won 17 and lost just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle United.The Gunners have lost just one of the last 13 at St James Park - winning seven of the last eight twitter.com/jp_AFC/status/…

Predicting a 1-1 draw, he wrote:

"We all know how much Newcastle have improved in the past few months, and they have been very strong at St James' Park. Beating them there is a very big ask."

