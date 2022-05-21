"They probably should have achieved more" - Michael Owen gives his scoreline for Chelsea's game against Watford

Manchester United legend and pundit Michael Owen has given his predictions for Chelsea's last Premier League game of the season against Watford on Sunday, May 22.

The Blues close out their top-flight campaign by welcoming the already relegated Hornets to Stamford Bridge, hoping to end on a strong note. Manager Thomas Tuchel's side were expected to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title race but saw their charge fizzle out a lot earlier.

Since April, the Blues have won only twice in nine games and could've missed out on a top-four finish, but results in other games have almost assured them a third-placed finish. They lead fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points going into the final day. Unless the Blues lose their last game and Spurs win big to overhaul a +18 goal difference, Tuchel's men will finish third.

GOAL @goal Chelsea qualify for Champions League football next season Chelsea qualify for Champions League football next season 🙌 https://t.co/9yWBl2oD2B

Chelsea were looking to end the season with back-to-back wins at home but were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City on Thursday, which Owen has labelled 'disappointing'. In his predictions for the game for BetVictor, the 42-year-old wrote:

"That was a disappointing draw for Chelsea on Thursday; they’ve not ended the season in good form. It’s been a frustrating season for Chelsea, and despite their off-field problems, they probably should have achieved more."

Watford, meanwhile, are going back into the Championship following a miserable season in the top flight, winning just six times and conceding a staggering 75 goals.

Only fellow strugglers Leeds United (78) and Norwich City (79) have shipped in more this season. Owen predicts it will be an easy 3-0 win for the Blues:

"Watford are just wanting to get this season finished. They’ve conceded far too many goals this season and shipped another five against Leicester last week. This will be a comfortable home win. I’m going for 3-0."

Chelsea are set for their joint-highest finish in five years

Since winning the Premier League title in 2016-17 season, Chelsea have made it into the top three of the end-season standings just once - in 2018-19.

They finished third that season, and it's a reminder of how much they have fallen since their crowning moment five years ago under Antonio Conte.

Conn @ConnCFC 3rd place is Chelsea’s. Last game vs Watford I hope Tuchel experiments. This long, tiring season is over finally lmao 3rd place is Chelsea’s. Last game vs Watford I hope Tuchel experiments. This long, tiring season is over finally lmao

With a new owner now at the helm and many players expected to leave, the Blues are staring at a summer of rebuilding. They will hope to assemble a squad that can end their long-running league title drought next season.

