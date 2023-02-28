"They have more problems than just a shaky defence" - Chris Sutton delivers scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Wolves 

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday (1 March) at Anfield.

The Reds have had a poor season so far and sit seventh in the league table after 23 games. They seemed to find some form with wins over Everton and Newcastle United in the Premier League earlier this month.

However, they failed to make it three wins in a row after Crystal Palace held them to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on 26 February. Liverpool missed out on a golden opportunity to close down the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

They trail Spurs by nine points but have two games in hand. Sutton believes that the game against the Eagles showcased that Liverpool had flaws in areas other than their defense.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier league 22/23 via @FotMob 1. Newcastle United 15 2. Arsenal 23 3. Chelsea 25 4. Man City 25 5. Liverpool 28

Sutton wrote in his BBC column:

"Whenever I see Wolves, I think they have improved and the only really poor result they have had since Julen Lopetegui took charge in November was their home defeat by Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago."

He added:

"Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to struggle. They looked disjointed when they attacked Crystal Palace on Saturday and that display showed they have more problems than just a shaky defence."

The former Celtic forward concluded:

"I think Jurgen Klopp's side will score this time, but I still don't feel like I can trust them to win. Wolves don't score many, but one goal might be enough to get them a draw at Anfield."

Wolves started the season in terrible form, winning just twice in their first 15 league games. However, a run of four wins and two draws in their last nine Premier League matches has seen them rise to 15th in the table.

Liverpool star urges teammates to 'keep going' ahead of Wolves clash

James Milner is still going strong for Liverpool at the age of 37. The former Manchester City midfielder played the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| James Milner is set to hold talks with Jurgen Klopp over his future at the end of the season, but there is a chance the 37-year-old leaves Anfield to make way for the midfield rebuild. [ @FabrizioRomano for @QueGolazoPod 🥇| James Milner is set to hold talks with Jurgen Klopp over his future at the end of the season, but there is a chance the 37-year-old leaves Anfield to make way for the midfield rebuild. [@FabrizioRomano for @QueGolazoPod] https://t.co/at5mp7nsp8

Speaking after the full-time whistle at Selhurst Park, he urged his teammates to ignore the noise from outside and keep working hard to better themselves. Milner said (h/t ESPN)

"We'd like a better performance and three points but we didn't get that. We have to keep going. We're our harshest critics. It's important we don't listen to the noise outside. It's down to us. We're the only ones who can change it."

The Reds were handed an embarrassing 3-0 defeat earlier on 4 February in the first league meeting between the two sides this season. Before this, the Merseyside outfit were on a nine-game unbeaten run against Wolves across competitions.

