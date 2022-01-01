“They have a proper football team” – Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must put in ‘proper shift’ to cope with Chelsea threat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Chelsea heading into their game in the Premier League this weekend. The Liverpool manager revealed how highly he regarded the "strong" Chelsea side in his pre-match press conference. He said:

"We have to make sure we're really on it again and I expect a really strong Chelsea. They have a proper football team. Leicester gave us a good example that it can be intense. We will put a proper shift in."

Liverpool currently sit in third place in the league table, nine points behind table-toppers Manchester City and one behind second-placed Chelsea. However, the Reds have a game in hand and can regain second spot, closing the gap between them and Manchester City.

Chelsea sit eight points behind City and have a multitude of injury concerns. The club have seen their seemingly impregnable defense ravaged by injuries and could see their title push severely hampered. Injuries to Reece James, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Ben Chilwell have reduced Thomas Tuchel's options drastically.

Both sides will, however, hope to get their campaigns back on track with a victory against a direct rival. Second place will be up for grabs and both sides will hope to kick off the new year with a dominating performance.

Only one team can be Champions: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks about title race before Chelsea game

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also had his say on the Premier League title race during his pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial game against Chelsea.

The German rubbished claims that the season’s title race was wrapped up already and highlighted the amount of games left to play. He said:

"You cannot win the league properly in the winter. It's unlikely but what City have now is a gap, they deserve it, but let's just give it a go. Only one team can be champions. A decisive moment in April, you have to be close enough then. So many games to play, oh my God."

Klopp will hope his side can catch up with Manchester City in the remaining games.

