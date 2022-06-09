"They have proposed nothing to us" - Barcelona star expresses unhappiness after learning of potential wage cuts through media

Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets has revealed that he is unhappy about the club not informing him directly of a potential wage cut.

The Blaugrana's financial situation is well known and they are looking for ways to lower their massive debt. A common feature of their approach under president Joan Laporta has been to request senior players to lower their salaries.

Spanish publication Marca reported in March this year that the club could negotiate with captains Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba about salary cuts. It is worth noting that all three players took reductions in their wages last summer as well to help the club register new players as per Eurosport.

Busquets, who is currently on international duty, was questioned about potentially taking a wage cut during a pre-match press conference. The Spaniard responded (as quoted by GOAL):

"I have heard that many things have been said and when I return from vacation I don't know what they will tell me."

He added that he wanted Barcelona to contact him directly and did not want to hear speculations from the media about the issue:

"I would like them to tell me and not find out elsewhere, but I am always willing to help. No, they have proposed nothing to us, they have not told us anything beyond what is heard by you."

barcacentre @barcacentre Hit from Busquets to the board about the salary reduction [md] Hit from Busquets to the board about the salary reduction [md]

Busquets went on to add:

"Nothing bothers me, it's part of the game, but I think it's not the best decision to do it through the press, better always direct and face to face."

The 33-year-old concluded:

"I am always willing to help and find the best situation for everything, not only economically, for any type of problem and that is why I prefer a meeting with the president of the club to discuss things and not find out from the media."

Sergio Busquets has been an incredible servant for Barcelona

Since being promoted to Barcelona's first team back in 2008, Busquets has played a massive role in the club's success. He formed an incredible midfield triumvirate with current Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta to lead the Catalan giants to titles galore.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal — Busquets, Iniesta and Xavi vs Man United (2011 UCL Final). [



• 325 passes completed

• 11 chances created

• 77 passes in the final third

• 3 assists (1 each)

• 22 ball recoveries — Busquets, Iniesta and Xavi vs Man United (2011 UCL Final). [ @Marca_Zonal • 325 passes completed• 11 chances created• 77 passes in the final third• 3 assists (1 each)• 22 ball recoveries 📊 — Busquets, Iniesta and Xavi vs Man United (2011 UCL Final). [@Marca_Zonal]• 325 passes completed• 11 chances created• 77 passes in the final third• 3 assists (1 each)• 22 ball recoveries https://t.co/9JbcKiThh0

Overall, he has made a mammoth 677 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 18 goals and laying out 40 assists. Busquets has picked up eight La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League crowns and seven Spanish Cups. He also lifted three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups and eight Spanish Super Cups.

Busquets has won 135 caps for Spain as well, helping La Roja lift the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro title in 2012.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far