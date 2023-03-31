"They have pulled the wool over my eyes all season" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on April 1. He believes that although Aston Villa have become a better side under new manager Unai Emery, the Blues have what it takes to pull off the victory.

In his column for BBC Sport, Sutton wrote:

"I have to put my hands up and admit I've got Aston Villa wrong under Unai Emery. It felt to me like Villa had made a bit of progress since he replaced Steven Gerrard at the end of October but I found out this week that only three teams - Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United - have picked up more points since his first game in charge, a 3-1 win over United on 6 November."

He added:

"That stat surprised me, although I do always think of Villa as being dangerous. They carry a threat, whoever they play."

Sutton eventually backed Chelsea to get the three points at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, winning 2-1. He wrote:

"In contrast, I keep asking myself why I keep going for Chelsea - they have done much better in the table based on my predictions than in real life - and I guess they have pulled the wool over my eyes all season. You can call me stubborn if you like but I am still going to stick with the Blues now because I do think they are getting better."

Chelsea have had a poor season by their standards and are currently 10th in the Premier League table. They have seen a recent uptick in form. However, manager Graham Potter will have to inspire his side much more to push for the European spots.

Chelsea set asking price for midfielder set to leave in the summer

Mason Mount looks set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea have set a price tag of £70 million for midfielder Mason Mount, whose contract expires in 2024.

According to The Athletic, the Englishman is in talks with the Blues for an extension but the two parties are set too far apart in negotiations. With this in mind, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have shown interest in Mount.

The Blues have spent a massive £600 million on incoming transfers under new owner Todd Boehly. They will now be looking to recoup some of that money by selling players.

Among the clubs interested in Mount, Liverpool are said to be the frontrunner. The Reds have had conversations with the Englishman as they look to revamp their midfield. Bayern are also an interesting spot, as a reunion with former manager Thomas Tuchel is on the cards.

Mount has registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 games for the west London side.

