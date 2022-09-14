"They have punished" - Barcelona star Jules Kounde explains why Bayern Munch defeat is 'hard to take'

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde shared his thoughts after their defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League yesterday (September 13).

The Catalans were defeated 2-0 at the Allianz Arena even after arguably having better chances to score in the game. They dominated the first half but couldn't score before Bayern scored two past them within 10 minutes after the restart.

Kounde admitted that while Barcelona were better overall, the hosts were clinical in front of goal. He said (via Barca Universal):

“We played very well, but the result is hard to take. They have punished us with set pieces and counter-attacks."

Robert Lewandowski arguably had the two best chances in the first half against his former club on the night but missed both of them. Speaking about the Polish striker's chances, Kounde said:

“Next time, Lewandowski will score the chances he missed today.”

Finally, about the overall display, the Frenchman said:

“We competed very well. It’s about details. What we lacked are goals. We got a little lost in the corner and conceded a second goal shortly after. We have to continue.”

Kounde joined the Blaugrana earlier this summer from Sevilla for €50 million. He has so far played four matches in all competitions and also chipped in with three assists.

Barcelona are now second in their Champions League Group C, level on points with third-placed Inter Milan but ahead on goal difference.

They will next face Elche at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday, September 17.

Barcelona manager Xavi reflects loss against Bayern Munich

Xavi also stressed that Barcelona were the better side at the Allianz Arena but Bayern were statistically more clinical in front of goal.

The Bavarians made 13 attempts on goal with four being on target while the Blaugrana made 18 attempts on goal with four on target.

After the match, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“The difference between us and Bayern is that they don’t forgive in front of goal. The result is not a reflection of the entire match. But this is the Champions League. If you miss chances, you will end up paying that. We messed up. This defeat is a step backwards."

This was Barca's fourth straight loss against Bayern Munich after they were beaten 3-0 twice in the Champions League group stages last season.

