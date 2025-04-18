“They put themselves in a position of having a rivalry with us that doesn’t really exist” - Lionel Messi shares ‘truth’ about Mexico rivalry

Lionel Messi opened up about Argentina's rivalry with Mexico in a recent interview with Simplemente Fútbol. The Inter Miami talisman boasts an impressive record against El Tri, winning five of the six games played and registering four goals and three assists. La Albiceleste have yet to lose a game against Mexico with Lionel Messi in the squad.

Ad

Speaking with Argentine journalist and former player Quique Wolff, Lionel Messi said he was confused about the origin of the hostility between the two nations. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via All About Argentina's X handle):

“The truth is I don’t know what happened with Mexico — when this rivalry started. I’ve always felt very loved by Mexico. I never disrespected anyone. I think they put themselves in a position of having a rivalry with us that doesn’t really exist.”

Ad

Trending

Messi went on to dismiss any comparison between the two footballing nations, saying:

"The comparison between Argentina and Mexico doesn’t exist.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tension between Argentina and Mexico seems to have intensified after their group-stage clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After an unexpected 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium, La Albiceleste were in a must-win situation against Mexico.

Following a scoreless first half, Lionel Messi broke the deadlock with an inch-perfect finish from outside the box in the 64th minute. Enzo Fernandez made it 2-0 in the 87th minute of the game. Argentina went on to win the tournament by defeating Kylian Mbappe's France at the Lusail Stadium in the final.

Ad

Historically, Argentina have dominated Mexico. In 28 games played between the two nations, La Albiceleste have won 16, while 10 games have ended in stalemates. Mexico have managed just two victories so far.

Lionel Messi breaks silence on whether he will feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi spoke about his chances of leading Argentina in next year's FIFA World Cup during the same interview with Quique Wolff. Although the Inter Miami superstar acknowledged thinking about it, he revealed that he was yet to make the final call. Messi said (via All About Argentina's X handle):

Ad

"This year will be the important to see what I decide regarding the 2026 World Cup. I would lie if I told you I'm not thinking about that [Playing the World Cup]."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, spoke about the Argentine legend's chances of playing in the World Cup last week. When asked whether the two had discussed retirement, the Uruguayan superstar said (via ESPN):

"We do talk [about it]. Jokingly, many times, but he [Messi] also has that desire to play in next year's World Cup. Obviously, after being away from the national team for a while, that desire is fading more on my side than on his, but we haven't talked about it [retirement] yet."

Lionel Messi was the star of the last FIFA World Cup, recording seven goals and three assists in seven games and being declared the 'Player of the Tournament.' He scored twice in the final against France and converted his spot-kick during the penalty shootout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a writer at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has a work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More