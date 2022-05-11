"They're animals" - Jonathan Woodgate predicts result of Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jonathan Woodgate has predicted Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. The showpiece game will be played at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

The Reds are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season and have reached their third Champions League final in the last five years. Woodgate believes Jurgen Klopp's side possess too much quality, which Real Madrid could struggle to cope up with. The 42-year-old also added that Madrid are fortunate to make it to the final in the first place.

Speaking to BritishGambler.co.uk (via Planet Sport), Woodgate was quoted as saying:

"Liverpool will win. They've got too much. They're too aggressive; they're too quick; they close down too quick. They're animals these Liverpool players. They're a juggernaut of a team. They have so much ability in the team and so much pace, power and intensity to their game. I think Real will struggle with it."

He added that Madrid were fortuitous to see off City, Chelsea and PSG in the knockouts this year. However, Woodgate thinks that may not be the case in a one-off game against the Reds, saying:

"I watched Real against City, Chelsea, PSG, and yes they beat them all but needed a bit of luck. In a one-off game against Liverpool - not at the Bernabeu - I think Liverpool will have too much and will win."

Real Madrid secured an outstanding comeback win over Manchester City to book their place in the final. City were 1-0 ahead going into the 90th minute of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, after winning the first leg 4-3. However, two late goals from Rodrygo took the game to extra time, where Karim Benzema scored a winning penalty.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, beat La Liga outfit Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in their semifinals. The Reds were 2-0 down in the first half of the second leg but scored three second-half goals to reach the title match.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in 2018 UEFA Champions League final

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final is a repeat of the 2018 title match, which Madrid won by beating the Reds 2-1.

Welsh forward Gareth Bale netted a brace on the night with his overhead goal being the highlight of the game. Karim Benzema was also on the scoresheet in that Kiev final.

It's worth mentioning that Real Madrid are chasing a league and Champions League double. Carlo Ancelotti's side have already secured the La Liga title last month by beating Espanyol 4-0.

