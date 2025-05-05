"They're a better team when he's in" - Gary Neville heaps praise on 'go-to player' at Chelsea after win against Liverpool

Pundit Gary Neville has praised Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia for making his side a better team when he plays this season. The Blues claimed an impressive 3-1 win at home to Liverpool to strengthen their hopes of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Lavia made just his tenth start for the Blues this season and was exceptional in midfield, setting the tone for a brilliant performance from his side. Neville spoke on his The Gary Neville podcast, praising the 21-year-old Belgium international for being a game-changer for Chelsea.

"I like Lavia a lot. I think he's just got to keep fit. If he can get a season under his belt, he'll probably be Chelsea's number one midfield player in there. So he's a go-to player. I think he does make a big difference, and they're a better team when he's in."

Romeo Lavia has struggled badly with injuries since arriving Stamford Bridge from Southampton in the summer of 2023. The former Manchester City midfielder has played 13 times, all in the Premier League, this season while missing 22 games through injury.

Lavia's return to fitness has seen coach Enzo Maresca start Moises Caicedo at right-back in each of his side's last two league games. The pair shone in the middle of the park against Liverpool, the club that sought to sign them in the summer of 2023.

Romeo Lavia lasted for 78 minutes for Chelsea, completing 100% of his passes during his time on the pitch. The youngster won both of his tackles, four ground duels, made five recoveries, and two clearances during the game.

Chelsea boss admits his side have missed midfielder after Liverpool win

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has admitted that his side have missed Romeo Lavia this season after his display against Liverpool on Sunday. The Belgium international was one of the standout performers as Maresca's side claimed a 3-1 win at home.

Speaking after the game, Maresca pointed out that his side is clearly better with the former Southampton man fit and available. He revealed that the goal is to ensure that he remains fit until the end of the season, with the Blues looking to secure UEFA Champions League football.

"Unfortunately he has been injured for most part of the season. You can see that the team with Romeo in is a better team. Hopefully we can now keep him fit until the end [of the season]."

Romeo Lavia was not registered for the UEFA Europa Conference League, where the Blues are in the semi-finals, in a bid to manage his minutes. The youngster will now hope to be available for each of their last three league games against Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest.

