"They’re not completely convincing" - Mark Lawrenson makes Manchester United claim while predicting Luton Town result

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League clash against Luton Town. Speaking to Paddy Power News, the former defender said that while the Red Devils haven't looked great in recent times, they could make a run in their next few games.

He said:

"I think Manchester United could put together a bit of a run now. They’re not completely convincing and they can look really ragged at times but they managed to sneak past Aston Villa with that great, thumping header late on."

Lawrenson prediction: Luton 0-2 Manchester United

It has been a difficult season for Erik ten Hag, overseeing a poor start that saw them in eighth place at Christmas with just 28 points from 18 games. Since then, however, they have picked up some form and have moved up two spots (6th place with 41 points).

They are unbeaten since the turn of the calendar, beginning with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, followed by three wins on the trot against Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, and Aston Villa.

Luton (20 points), meanwhile, find themselves just a point above the relegation zone with a game in hand. Pegged as surefire candidates to face the drop early on in the season, the Hatters have had a few great results, including wins over Newcastle United and Brighton.

The reverse fixture between the two at Old Trafford back in November saw Manchester United eke out a 1-0 win, thanks to a 59th-minute goal from Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United eyeing deal for Bundesliga attacker: Reports

Tel has been linked with a move to England.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel. According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are keen on adding another forward, with the Frenchman being named as an option.

Tel joined the Bavarian giants in 2022 after impressing with Ligue 1 side Rennes. The 18-year-old has made 27 appearances this season, bagging six goals and three assists. However, only four of those 27 have been starts.

The report further claims that despite United's interest, Tel is keen on staying in Munich and establishing himself as a long-term icon of the club.

The Red Devils are keen on adding goalscoring options to the squad. Anthony Martial looks likely to leave the club, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. With the likes of Martial and Marcus Rashford disappointing with their goal returns, the addition of Tel could help the side find the back of the net more.