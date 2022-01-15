“They’re crying out” – Martin Keown names player Arsenal must sign

Speaking to TalkSport, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has outlined one player manager Mikel Arteta needs to sign in January.

Keown has outlined the midfield as an area that the Gunners currently need reinforcements in. He believes the club should be going in for Juventus midfielder Arthus Melo.

He said:

“Arsenal need to move in that area. (Arthur) is only 25. He was injured and hasn’t featured much but they need to get talent in that area. They are crying out for some experience. They’re taking Azeez back from Portsmouth; a young player I know behind the scenes they think is an outstanding talent.”

The Gunners have been linked with multiple players in the winter transfer window, including a striker after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent controversy. The Gabon striker was stripped of the captaincy and removed from the squad due to multiple disciplinary breaches.

However, the Gunners are now quite thin in midfield as well. Granit Xhaka is now on the sidelines after receiving a 24th-minute red card in the EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday. Meanwhile Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are on national duty at AFCON.

Martin Odegaard is currently out with COVID-19 complications while Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent out on loan to AS Roma.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport

express.co.uk/sport/football… Arthur Melo 'says yes' to Arsenal transfer but Juventus have two issues with deal Arthur Melo 'says yes' to Arsenal transfer but Juventus have two issues with dealexpress.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/kIaJJolJwP

Do Arsenal need a midfielder more than they need a striker?

The Gunners' season thus far has been a topsy-turvy one. Big losses against Manchester City and Liverpool have been followed by consistent winning runs that have led them to fifth position in the table.

At the same time, fans have constantly clamored for Xhaka’s replacement. A potential combination of Arthur Melo, Partey and Odegaard certainly looks to be a mouth-watering affair. At the same time, Arsenal have in Emile-Smith Rowe and Miguel Azeez two young talents they will be hoping to develop in the coming time. Smith-Rowe has already established himself as a potential star while Azeez was recently recalled from his loan at Portsmouth.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arthur's on Arsenal list since some days

twitter.com/Transferzone00… Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Arsenal are interested in Arthur on loan, it has been discussed days ago - but still no talks or contacts with Juve. #Juventus



(@FabrizioRomano via Arsenal are interested in Arthuron loan, it has been discussed days ago - but still no talks or contacts with Juve. #AFC via @juvefcdotcom 🚨 Arsenal are interested in Arthur 🇧🇷 on loan, it has been discussed days ago - but still no talks or contacts with Juve. #AFC #Juventus (@FabrizioRomano🌕 via @juvefcdotcom) More on Arthur Melo deal for Arsenal. Arteta approves him, Arsenal are also prepared to cover his salary. But it's up to Juventus - no green light yet for a loan move, and they'd need a replacement.Arthur's on Arsenal list since some days More on Arthur Melo deal for Arsenal. Arteta approves him, Arsenal are also prepared to cover his salary. But it's up to Juventus - no green light yet for a loan move, and they'd need a replacement. 🇧🇷 #AFC Arthur's on Arsenal list since some days ⤵️twitter.com/Transferzone00… https://t.co/ASsYXyBHIV

Keown obviously wants Arsenal to sign a midfielder due to injuries and Odegaard's absence. However, Arsenal have Lokonga capable of providing backup while Odegaard is expected to return in time for the second leg against Liverpool. Emile Smith-Rowe is expected to do one better and play against Tottenham as well.

In such a scenario with multiple key midfielders expected to return soon, Arteta might choose to instead splurge on a striker in January, especially if Juventus continue to play hard-ball.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thomas Partey will return after AFCON while Arsenal have struggled to score goals in recent games and cannot count on their young attackers to deliver every week. For the time being, signing a striker looks to be a more pressing need with Fiorentina's Dusan Valhovic heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks.

Edited by Ashwin