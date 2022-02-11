“They’re in danger” – Frank Leboeuf delivers worrying verdict on Chelsea 

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef has given a worrying assessment of the Blues.

They're currently away at the 2021 Club World Cup and set to face Brazilian side Palmeiras in the finals on Saturday.

After beating Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in the last round, the European champions are currently on a three-game winning run in all competitions. However, the 54-year-old believes there's still room for improvement ahead of their return to Premier League action next week.

Speaking to ESPN, he said:

“I’m worried… Chelsea has to react. If they play like that against Palmeiras, but especially if they play like that when they come back in the Premier League, they’re in danger.”

Chelsea overcame Al Hilal just 1-0 in a tense encounter as Romelu Lukaku's strike was enough to help them progress into the finals. However, the side slackened off after the break, with the Royal Blues looking the more dangerous outfit as they put real pressure on them.

Leonardo Jardim's side created numerous excellent chances but Kepa Arrizabalaga's heroics between the sticks kept them from finding the net.

Their performance was far from perfect but the Blues managed to get the job done eventually.

Chelsea looking to exorcise the demons of 2012

Chelsea are looking to erase their painful memories of the 2012 Club World Cup when they lost to Corinthians in the finals.

Peruvian legend Paulo Guerrero was the difference-maker on the night as the Londonders missed a chance to add new silverware to their bustling cabinet.

Now Thomas Tuchel's side are out to gain redemption and win the title for the first time tomorrow.

The German, who remained in London with COVID-19, is also reportedly flying to Abu Dhabi to join up with the squad.

However, the side must become more dominant and avoid switching off in the second-half.

Palmeiras are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat of Al Ahly in the semi-finals. They have some quality options in attack and have scored in each of their last six games too. So the Big Greens aren't to be taken lightly.

