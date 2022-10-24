“They’re a delight to watch and they’re a team you do not want to play” – Graeme Souness warns 2 Premier League giants that Newcastle could knock them off top-four place

Following Newcastle United's impressive start to the Premier League season, talkSPORT pundit Graeme Souness has warned Chelsea and Liverpool that the Magpies could knock them off the top-four place in the table.

Eddie Howe's side appear to be on a mission, losing just one game in the English top flight. Newcastle proved their pedigree once again at the weekend as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away from home on Sunday (23 October)

ESPN UK



They're ahead of:



Chelsea

Man United

Newcastle United are into the Premier League top four. They're ahead of: Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool

Thanks to the result, Howe's men have managed to push themselves into the top four of the league table. Souness believes Newcastle can disrupt the normal order at the top of the rankings.

The former Magpies boss said on White and Jordan (via Football365):

“The normal order [at the top of the Premier League] is changing. You’d have to say Liverpool and maybe Chelsea are in danger. There could be an opening for Newcastle, definitely in the top six."

“But the team I’m watching right now, if Newcastle maintain this form in terms of performances and attitude and they don’t suffer a load of injuries, they could easily end up in the top four. You have to give them credit. It’s looking very good for them."

Souness also hailed the team for their incredible performances, particularly against Liverpool and Tottenham, where the odds weren't really in their favor. He added:

“When I saw them play against Liverpool I saw a team that went to Anfield, which is hostile, a difficult place to play and a lot of teams get intimidated going to Anfield. But Newcastle turned up and wanted to take Liverpool on at their own game, and I thought they were fabulous."

“What I saw yesterday against Tottenham was a team that appeared to have no fear and they were fabulous again. On the front foot, aggressive and watching the game they looked a fitter team than Spurs. Newcastle right now are absolutely on fire, they’re a delight to watch and they’re a team you do not want to play."

Premier League



Spurs halve the deficit as Harry Kane heads in at the back post



GOAL Spurs 1-2 Newcastle (54 mins). Spurs halve the deficit as Harry Kane heads in at the back post

Souness praises Eddie Howe following Newcastle's start to the Premier League season

The Magpies are firing on all cylinders in the Premier League right now.

Souness also praised Newcastle manager Eddie Howe for getting his side to deliver in the Premier League this season. The talkSPORT pundit said:

“I think the manager has done a fantastic job. He’s improved players like Almiron, who you always liked because he is a workaholic – he’s a buzzer, a fizzer – but he couldn’t buy a goal. Now, he’s got five goals in his last five games and looks at home in the Premier League."

