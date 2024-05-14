"They're dominant in every single game" - Arsenal Invincible explains why he's rooting for Man City to win Premier League title 

Arsenal Invincible Gael Clichy has admitted that he wishes Manchester City to win the Premier League title over the Gunners this season.

Currently, the north Londoners are top of the league, one point ahead of the Manchester outfit, who have a game in hand. Claiming that the Cityzens have been the more dominant side this campaign, Clichy, who has played for both the aforementioned sides, told Ladbrokes Fanzone (via Mirror):

"What's impressed me most about Manchester City right now is that, even when they're not playing well, they're destroying teams. Across 90 minutes, they're dominant in pretty much every single game they play.

"A few weeks back against Arsenal, they didn't play particularly well, and people were saying that was a great opportunity for Arsenal to beat them, because City weren't at their best."

He added:

"But even when they weren't at their best, they dominated the game. They may not have won the game, but what I'm saying is that, over a season, they are comfortably the best team."

Clichy is referring to the Gunners' 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium, which saw the home team keep 73% possession despite not being at their best (March 31). Up next for Pep Guardiola's team is their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (May 14).

Their final game of the league season is at home to West Ham United on Sunday (May 19). The same day, Mikel Arteta's team will host Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou says he wants to beat Manchester City, even if it helps Arsenal claim Premier League title

Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou said he will try his best to beat Manchester City, even if it means helping their closest rivals, Arsenal, win the league title.

A draw would mean that the Gunners and the Cityzens would be level on points. However, Mikel Arteta and Co. have a slightly superior goal difference, which could help them in case the sides are tied.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's match, Postecoglou said (via The Guardian):

"Bragging rights, whatever it is, is absolutely meaningless to me or anyone involved with me. We've got a game we want to win."

However, Spurs are entering this contest, having won just one of their last five Premier League matches. They're fifth on the table, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more.