“They’re going to need to improve” - Gary Neville names 3 signings Chelsea must complete to fight with Arsenal and Liverpool for Premier League title

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons Chelsea must sign a new goalkeeper, centre-back, and forward to compete for the Premier League title. His comments came after the Blues secured a narrow 2-1 win over West Ham United on Monday, February 3.

The Blues looked like genuine title contenders earlier this season along with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. However, individual errors and a lapse in form have seen them drop down to a top-four battle. They are currently in fourth place with 43 points from 24 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Following Chelsea's win last night during a segment of his Sky Sports podcast, Neville stated (via METRO):

Trending

"I think they’re in a good position and they’re having a good season. The shock was that bad run they went on was during a period you thought they were going to pick up a lot of points given the opponents. But where they are, I actually had them in fourth."

"You’re going to get a rollercoaster of results with a young team, you’re not going to get a perfect climb to the top. They’re going to pick up lessons along the way and we’re seeing that," he continued.

He added:

"They need improvements in two or three positions and they will know that as well, it’s not just a case of these players developing and winning the league. They will need to add to the squad. In goalkeeper, centre-forward, maybe a centre-back, they’re going to need to improve. But they’re on the right track and they’re in a good position."

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been inconsistent this season behind the sticks, making five errors leading to goals in the league. He was dropped for Filip Jorgensen during the West Ham game, who looked assured under the bar.

Meanwhile, despite having a good start to the season, Nicolas Jackson has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just one goal in his last 10 league fixtures. Moreover, with Axel Disasi joining Aston Villa on loan, and the likes of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, and Tosin Adarabioyo struggling for consistency, Chelsea could benefit from signing a new centre-back.

"Today was a tough game" - Enzo Maresca provides verdict following Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted his side had to be mentally strong to overcome West Ham's low block. The Blues secured a vital 2-1 comeback win to return to the top four in the PL standings.

Levi Colwill's error in the 42nd minute led to Jarrod Bowen scoring against the run of play. The Blues hunted for a leveler but were left frustrated by the Hammers' low block.

However, their resilience paid off in the second half, when Pedro Neto smashed home from close range to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's own goal 10 minutes later ensured the Blues picked up all three points.

From the aforementioned source, Maresca said:

"Today was a tough game, especially mentally. When West Ham come here and sit back with 10 players behind the ball, it’s not easy, so you have to be mentally strong and you need to be patient. We had more than 10 shots in the first half. We had clear chances in the first half but unfortunately, we missed the target. With some changes the game completely changed. Overall we completely deserved to win the game."

Chelsea will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback