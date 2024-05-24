"They're going to need a lot of luck going in their favor to get a result" - Dwight Yorke previews Manchester United v Man City FA Cup final

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is worried that his former side could get demolished by Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25. The massive showdown is a repeat of last year's final, which was won 2-1 by Pep Guardiola's side.

The Cityzens are heavily favored to defend their FA Cup title. Yorke is skeptic about United's defensive capabilities, and is concerned that their city rivals could just blow them away.

Speaking to 'Crypto Casino', Yorke said (via Mirror):

"They need everything to go their way to have any chance of lifting the trophy. They need to play an unbelievable game with a lot going in their favour and take all the opportunities that come their way. The odds will be stacked against them and it could be quite an embarrassing scoreline, but alternatively they could pick City’s pockets and sneak a result."

He went on to speak about the importance of manager Erik ten Hag's tactical approach, the formation, and the availability of players. He added:

"United need to be at their best from a tactical point of view and a lot will depend on the formation Ten Hag plays, as well as the personnel available. If they have a fully-fit team, then they’ll have half a chance against them, considering it’s a one-off game. But they’re going to need a lot of luck going in their favour to get a result."

As a player, Yorke bagged 66 goals and 32 assists in 152 games for the Red Devils. He helped United complete a historic treble in his first season at the club in 1998-99, with 29 goals and 19 assists in 51 games.

"They'll want to create more history" - Dwight Yorke talks about Manchester City's motivation against Manchester United in the FA Cup final

In the same interview with 'Crypto Casino' (via Mirror), Manchester United icon Dwight Yorke commented on rivals Manchester City's motivation to take them down in the FA Cup final.

He touched upon superstar Norwegian marksman Erling Haaland's recent dip in goalscoring form, but more so on how it hasn't affected City's momentum and winning run. He issued a warning to his former side, saying:

"You think of Erling Haaland missing all the chances that he has, yet City are still able to conjure up other players to score their goals. If he's playing well and taking his chances, then United are in desperate trouble."

Yorke claimed that City would be greatly motivated to retain their FA Cup title after completing their fourth Premier League triumph in a row on Sunday, May 19. He added:

"City have just won the Premier League convincingly, in a fashion that only champions are able to do. After coming off the back of a treble last season, they’ll want to create more history by defending the FA Cup this weekend, so they’re definitely the strong favourites going into this game."

Manchester United are set lock horns with Manchester City in a mouth-watering FA Cup final clash at Wembley Stadium on May 25.