"They’re not going to offer him £500,000-a-week" - Danny Mills tips Liverpool star to extend Anfield deal despite admitting 'several clubs' would want him 

Danny Mills believes Liverpool midfielder James Milner could be offered a new contract despite being 36 now. Mills added that the Reds might not pay him astronomical wages, though.

The 44-year-old player-turned-pundit values the experience Milner brings to the team, which could also tempt other clubs to sign him up in the summer. The Reds midfielder is out of contract this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Mills said about Milner:

“I’ve been quite surprised about people kicking up a fuss about this; people saying ‘I can’t believe they’re going to give James Milner a new contract; he hardly plays’. “They’re not going to offer him £500,000-a-week; it’s going to be relative. I assume it’s going to be less than he’s earning now."

“It will be relative to the number of games he’s played, and there will be a bit of loyalty thrown in there too. He’s very, very good around the place; he’s reliable; he’s professional. He sets the right example to the other players and the players coming through because he’s got a wealth of experience."

Mills added:

“It’s up to James Milner. Is there an opportunity to go and play more football somewhere else or does he want to stay where he is? He’s not a bit-part player, but he’s in the squad; he’s in and around it and gets a bit of game time here and there. He might be happy with that, and it’s his choice. There will be several clubs who want him for his experience and professionalism alone.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have offered Milner a one-year extension, as Jurgen Klopp still values the midfielder. It is now up to the number 7 to put pen on paper.

Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season.Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season. 🔴📑 #LFCTalks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. https://t.co/bUXac9UpAz

The 36-year-old joined Liverpool from Manchester City in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer. Since then, the Englishman has made over 270 appearances for the club, contributing 26 goals and 44 assists across competitions.

Milner has played a key role in Liverpool winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup under Jurgen Klopp. The veteran midfielder has been one of the most versatile players in the Reds' squad. Earlier in his reign, Klopp utilised Milner as a makeshift left-back before Andy Robertson arrived from Hull City.

Liverpool need to address contract situations of star forwards soon

Liverpool's attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all have 18 months remaining on their current contracts. As things stand, there have been no progress in negotiations between the club and the said players regarding an extension.

4 dribbles

6 (yes SIX) key passes

1 big chance created

6 duels won

The king now takes his total to 150 goals in just 233 games for Liverpool.



Where’s the contract Mo Salah’s game vs Norwich by numbers:4 dribbles6 (yes SIX) key passes1 big chance created6 duels won1 goalThe king now takes his total to 150 goals in just 233 games for Liverpool.Where’s the contract @LFC ? ✍🏽 Mo Salah’s game vs Norwich by numbers:4 dribbles6 (yes SIX) key passes1 big chance created6 duels won1 goalThe king now takes his total to 150 goals in just 233 games for Liverpool.Where’s the contract @LFC? ✍🏽 https://t.co/2k1DC9NX0t

The summer transfer window is going to be key for the Reds and their attacking trio. It is possible one of them could be sold in the summer. Firmino is already 30, while Salah and Mane will be turning 30 this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool signed a younger attacking winger - Luis Diaz - from FC Porto in January.

