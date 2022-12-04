"They're going to want to get the ball" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi makes 'very tough' admission about facing Netherlands in the QFs 

Lionel Messi has admitted that Argentina could have it tough against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Australia on 3 November after the Netherlands won their last-16 clash against the USA by a 3-1 margin. This sets up arguably the toughest match yet for both teams in this competition.

Argentina faced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in the group stages. Holland, meanwhile, had the task of taking on Qatar, Ecuador, and Senegal.

The quarter-final between the two teams on 9 December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium will mean one pre-tournament favorite will go home early. Lionel Messi recognizes that.

Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 @Argentina #Qatar2022 🎙 Lionel Messi: "Vamos a tener un cruce muy duro, creo que va a ser muy difícil, nos van a querer sacar la pelota. A esta altura el Mundial se pone más duro todavía". #Qatar2022 🎙 Lionel Messi: "Vamos a tener un cruce muy duro, creo que va a ser muy difícil, nos van a querer sacar la pelota. A esta altura el Mundial se pone más duro todavía". https://t.co/GtTXm85we4

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker told reporters [h/t @Argentina]:

"We're going to have a very tough matchup, I think it's going to be very difficult, they're going to want to get the ball out of us. At this point the World Cup is getting even tougher."

The Netherlands won't be a team that gives Argentina time and space on the pitch. Manager Louis van Gaal likes his team to be in possession of the ball rather than soaking pressure and setting up to defend.

Argentina will not have it easy against a defense that consists of Virgil van Dijk and Jurrien Timber, who are supplemented by an elite right-back in Denzel Dumfries.

Up front, they are led by Cody Gakpo, who has scored in three out of his team's four matches in the competition. Memphis Depay seems to be hitting form at the right time and was on the scoresheet against the USA.

In the center of the park, midfielders don't come better than Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. Van Gaal has one of the most balanced sides at the World Cup and will definitely fancy his team's chances in their next game.

Lionel Messi happy to see his family in attendance at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, along with their three children, Ciro, Mateo, and Thiago, have been in the stands to watch all of the PSG superstar's games in Qatar.

Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 @Argentina #Qatar2022 🎙 Lionel Messi en conferencia: "Siempre está presente mi familia, mis hijos sobre todo porque ya son grandes y entienden todo. Hoy verlos desde adentro cómo lo sienten y cómo lo viven es espectacular. Están ilusionados y felices". #Qatar2022 🎙 Lionel Messi en conferencia: "Siempre está presente mi familia, mis hijos sobre todo porque ya son grandes y entienden todo. Hoy verlos desde adentro cómo lo sienten y cómo lo viven es espectacular. Están ilusionados y felices". https://t.co/QKAGV4JWo3

They were present to see Messi open the scoring against the Socceroos in the 35th minute of the game. Julian Alvarez scored in the 57th minute before Enzo Fernandez's own goal made the scoreline 2-1 20 minutes later.

Speaking about his family's presence on the occasion of his 1000th professional game in his career, Lionel Messi said via the aforementioned source:

"My family is always present, my children especially because they are grown up and understand everything. Today seeing them from the inside how they feel and how they live is spectacular. They are excited and happy."

