“They’re gonna get sick of him quick”, “Had no idea what he was doing” – Rival fans troll PSG forward after lackluster display in 2-1 win against Nice

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Christophe Galtier decided to start Hugo Ekitike for their Ligue 1 clash against Nice on Saturday (October 2) as the French coach rested Kylian Mbappe.
Lionel Messi gave the Parisians the lead in the 28th minute through a perfect free kick from just outside the penalty area.
Gaetan Laborde brought the visitors level in the 47th minute. However, Kylian Mbappe was introduced from the bench later in the game. The Frenchman scored his team's eventual winner in the 83rd minute, scoring his 11th goal of the season.
Ekitike, however, put up a lackluster performance. He came off in the 59th minute to make way for Mbappe. The forward had zero shots during the game.
Fans believe he is not the right striker to play alongside Neymar and Messi as Ekitik would rather dribble than play a one-two pass.
Many fans opined that he was a pointless signing by PSG. Others stated that the youngster doesn't have room to grow in a team full of superstars. Many even went on to say that the Frenchman is not a good football player.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Hugo Ekitike's disastrous showing against Nice:
Nevertheless, the Parisians were able to secure a hard-fought win. They currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 25 points from nine games. They are two points clear of second-placed Marseille.
PSG coach Christophe Galtier spoke on Kylian Mbappe's comments
PSG coach Christophe Galtier recently commented on Kylian Mbappe's opinion that he has more freedom in attack while playing for the French national team than at his club.
Here's what Galtier said while talking to the media ahead of his team's Ligue 1 game against Nice:
"His analysis is right. He's not in the same setup with us as he is in the national team. He's certainly much more restricted up front with us, given the type of players we have. But I don't think he has less freedom." (h/t NDTV)
Galtier went on to add that they wanted a fourth player of a different profile. However, that signing never materialized. He said:
"We were convinced we needed a fourth player with a different profile, to have different solutions and options. This player never arrived, it's a shame but that's how it is. Mbappe has this type of player in the France team with Olivier Giroud. We don't have the same but we have other profiles."
